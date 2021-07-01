Holly A. Wells is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CHICAGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holly A. Wells is being recognized by Continental Who's Who for a Top Professional as the Founder & CEO at Eye Love Nature.

Holly Wells, Founder, and CEO of Eye Love Nature, has devoted seven years to pouring everything she knows to promote education and awareness of sustainable living. Eye Love Nature is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting and sharing effective practices for sustainable living. She established Eye Love Nature after she took a sabbatical from her corporate career of 20 years. In addition, she has accrued 15 years of professional experience in consulting and is currently working as a consultant at a boutique consulting firm, CTS Impact.

Having practiced personal growth and self-mastery, Ms. Wells believes to be happy, and at peace, if you follow at least 1 of these a day, your life will be happy: R- recycle, E- eat organic, S- stay hydrated, P- practice meditation, E- exercise, C- connect with nature, T- take time to celebrate. In hopes to continue spreading awareness, Ms. Wells is in the process of writing a book entitled "Wired to Embrace Change." She hopes to have a PDF out soon of her new eBook "Wake up World" available on Eye Love Nature, which offers seven lessons and seven songs to self-mastery. In addition, she looks forward to in person collaborations.



An active member in her field, Ms. Wells is a member of the National Association of Professional Women (NAPW), the Triple Helix Association (THA), and the Amnesty International Leadership Circle.

In her spare time, Ms. Wells enjoys reading, learning, and taking road trips with her dogs.

To learn more, please visit http://www.eyelovenature.com/.

