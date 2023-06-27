Holly Daniels Christensen to Open New Gift Boutique on July 6th

News provided by

Dune Jewelry & Co.

27 Jun, 2023, 08:41 ET

The Cove Will Open in Norwood, Ma. With a Grand Opening Party From 5:00pm-7:00pm

BOSTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holly Daniels Christensen, Founder and CEO of Dune Jewelry, an Experiential Jewelry company famous for using sand and earth elements from thousands of memorable and iconic locations around the world, will open her first gift boutique in Norwood, Massachusetts on Thursday, July 6, 2023 with a Grand Opening party to be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Dune Jewelry's Founder & CEO, Holly Daniels Christensen in front of The Cove, her new gift boutique stocked with products that inspire mind, body, and spirit.
Step inside The Cove to see how Holly Daniels Christensen has carefully curated her selection of goods to create the perfect gift for yourself or someone you love.
The Cove is located at 935 Washington Street in Norwood, MA. The celebratory event will be a family, kid and pet friendly affair and will include a ribbon cutting with the Neponset Chamber of Commerce, light bites and sandwiches from The Common Cafe, and a book signing with Holly Daniels Christensen who will sign copies of her book, Happiness Comes In Waves: Life Lessons From The Ocean. Live music by Louie Bello, a Country R & B artist, will add to the party atmosphere.

The Cove boutique is located in the same building as Dune's jewelry studio where they hand-craft each piece of jewelry as well as accessories. "I am thrilled to open my shop in Norwood, next to Dune's design and manufacturing studio. In addition to our array of Dune Jewelry, we carry a wide variety of products including luxurious soy candles, True Ocean natural bath and body products, Barefoot Dreams throws and socks, Kitsch eco-friendly haircare, handmade olive wood kitchenware, literature and journals, artisanal coffees and teas, and so much more… there are great gifts for men and women. It's a beach themed boutique that is committed to presenting a collection of products that inspire mind, body, and spirit. We also strive to highlight goods that are environmentally friendly, and sustainably sourced," said Christensen.

About Dune Jewelry & Co.

Founded in 2010 by kitchen table entrepreneur and travel lover Holly Daniels Christensen, Dune Jewelry creates fine, personalized, customized jewelry and gifts using sand and earth elements representing thousands of memorable locations around the globe. Choose from Dune's Sandbank which holds over 5,000 elements or you can send your own. All of Dune's designs are handcrafted in their New England studio using sand or elements representing your favorite beach, golf course or ballpark, pressed flowers from a wedding or funeral, or soil representing your favorite trail. Dune's travel-inspired, unique, custom, and personalized collections are the perfect way to hold on to special moments forever allowing you to Live for the moment, then take it with you™. Dune ships to over 700 retail partners worldwide and offers a lifetime warranty on every design; plus, a portion of every purchase is proudly donated to important coastal and global causes.

For more information on Dune Jewelry visit: www.dunejewelry.com

Instagram: Dune Jewelry
Facebook: Dune Jewelry
Pinterest: Dune Jewelry
TikTok: Dune Jewelry
Twitter: Dune Jewelry

For more information on The Cove visit: www.thecovebydune.com 

Instagram: TheCovebyDune
Facebook: The Cove Boutique by Dune Jewelry

Media Contact:
Carole Imperiale
Dune Jewelry Publicist
[email protected]
908-380-0015

SOURCE Dune Jewelry & Co.

