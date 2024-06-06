Holly Gotwals, Teacher for Adult Transition Program at Rocklin Unified School District, Named 2023/2024 Esquire IMAX Teacher of the Year

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, in partnership with ABC10 Sacramento, Esquire IMAX Theatre and Sacramento State's College of Education, today announced that Holly Gotwals of Rocklin Unified Adult Transition Program has been named 2023/2024 Esquire IMAX Teacher of the Year. The prestigious award was presented during a special ceremony at the Esquire IMAX Theatre in downtown Sacramento.

Holly Gotwals was selected from a pool of 12 monthly award recipients. A graduate of Sacramento State, Ms. Gotwals has been teaching for 23 years. She teaches a special education adult transition class for students 18-22 years old who have moderate/severe needs and did not receive a high school diploma. The focus of her class is to teach the students functional English, functional math, current events, independent living skills, vocational, cooking, nutrition/fitness, community skills, social/safety skills, career awareness, self-advocacy, and mobility training.

When asked to share advice to those considering a career path in teaching, Ms. Gotwals said, "My advice for future teachers is to make sure you find your passion and love for teaching. I know many teachers get burned out, but I love teaching and wake up every morning excited to go to work. Teachers need to be patient, have an understanding of their students, collaborate with parents, and be lifelong learners themselves."

"Ms. Gotwals is a stellar example of a teacher who creates a tangible difference in the lives of her students and prepares them to succeed," said Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations at SchoolsFirst FCU. "SchoolsFirst FCU is excited and honored to share stories such as hers, to recognize the outstanding contributions of our educators."

In place for over 20 years, the Teacher of the Month program highlights local teachers making a difference in the lives of their students and families. To nominate a local teacher in the greater Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto area for a future Teacher of the Month, please visit ABC10 Teacher of the Month.

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the fifth largest credit union in the country and has been recognized by Forbes as the number one credit union in California for five consecutive years. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.3 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2024, the Credit Union reported more than $30 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst FCU, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org .

