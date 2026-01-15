Holly Picano Launches AI On-Demand Course to Help Small Businesses Reclaim Time and Compete in an AI-Driven Economy

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing strategist, published author, and generative AI thought leader Holly Picano today announced the national launch of her on-demand course, AI for Small Business, designed to help entrepreneurs, consultants, and business owners integrate artificial intelligence into everyday operations without technical complexity or loss of control.

As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes how businesses operate, many small business owners face growing pressure to adopt AI without clear guidance on how to do so responsibly or effectively. Picano's course addresses this gap by translating AI into practical, repeatable workflows that support smarter decision-making, measurable efficiency gains, and sustainable growth.

Holly Picano Launches AI On-Demand Course to Help Small Businesses Post this

"AI should enhance human expertise, not replace it," said Picano. "This course gives business owners a clear, practical way to use AI as a strategic assistant, helping them save time, reduce operational friction, and stay competitive without feeling overwhelmed."

Practical AI Education Built for Non-Technical Business Owners

AI for Small Business was created specifically for non-technical users who want real-world results rather than abstract theory. The self-paced, on-demand format allows participants nationwide to apply what they learn immediately while building long-term systems that support their business.

The course covers:

Identifying time leaks in daily business operations





Using AI for writing, planning, and documentation to reduce repetitive work





Building simple AI-supported workflows without technical skills





Measuring efficiency gains and maintaining long-term productivity





Using AI ethically and responsibly while remaining fully in control

Built by a Leader at the Intersection of AI, Marketing, and Education

Picano holds a Master of Science in Digital Marketing from Full Sail University and is a published author specializing in generative AI. An early adopter working within the first wave of generative AI in applied business settings, she has been recognized among the top 1% of Meta advertisers, leveraging AI-driven strategy to optimize social advertising performance.

Her work has been featured twice in Forbes, and she was named Marquis Who's Who in America for her contributions to digital innovation. In addition to consulting and agency work, Picano actively shapes AI curriculum for creatives and business professionals.

Designed for Immediate, Measurable Impact

AI for Small Business is designed for:

Small business owners and founders





Consultants and service providers





Marketers and creatives





Entrepreneurs seeking to scale efficiently without burnout

Participants leave with tools and frameworks they can implement the same day, allowing AI to support growth without adding complexity or risk.

Availability

AI for Small Business is available nationwide as an on-demand digital course, allowing participants to begin at any time and revisit lessons as needed.

To learn more, join the waitlist here .

Media Contact

Holly Picano

Digital Marketing Strategist | Published Author | Generative AI Educator

Website: https://www.hollypicanodigital.com

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/holly-picano-ai-girl/

SOURCE Holly Picano Digital Marketing