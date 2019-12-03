Holly Robinson Peete, Deborah Cox, Terri J. Vaughn, Loni Love, Dawnn Lewis, Maria Taylor, and More Deliver Inspiration This December on the Hit Podcast "Money Making Conversations," Hosted by Rushion McDonald

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Money Making Conversations" hosted by Rushion McDonald provides an empowerment-packed lineup of stars and business moguls this December, bringing holiday cheer and inspiration into the new year. Highlighting new holiday entertainment, creating and running new businesses, advice on finance, wellness and self-care and more, two-time EMMY®-winning producer, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and branding guru Rushion McDonald shares stories of success from award-winning actors, influential moguls, executives and philanthropists on his hit podcast "Money Making Conversations" this month. Featuring a variety of voices that have created success in entertainment, beauty, culinary, sports, and consumer industries, "Money Making Conversations" creates a pathway to inspire and inform building your own brand and business, while also imparting the importance of healthy balance and lifestyles. "Money Making Conversations" is hosted and produced by Rushion McDonald and available across digital platforms, satellite networks and syndicated radio including: Spotify, iHeartRadio podcast, Apple Music, Spreaker, Stitcher, Overcast, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channels, 141 on Howard University's Campus, and 142 on HBCU Campuses on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and ten stations across the U.S including North Carolina and South Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, California and more. For information on tuning in, visit: www.MoneyMakingConversations.com.

The guest lineup* expected on "Money Making Conversations" for December includes:

Holly Robinson Peete, Actress, Author, Autism/Parkinson's Advocate, Co-Founder of the HollyRod Foundation (Starring on Hallmark Channel's "A Family Christmas Gift"); Deborah Cox, GRAMMY®-nominated, Multi-platinum Recording Artist, Actress, brand ambassador for World AIDS Day; Actress/Director Terri J. Vaughn & Cas Sigers-Beedles, Writing/Producing/Directing Duo, Co-Owners of Nina Holiday Entertainment (new films: TV One's "Dear Santa, I Need A Date," BET's "Hip Hop Holiday" and "Twas the Chaos Before Christmas"); Loni Love, EMMY®-winning Talk Show Co-host of "The Real," Comedian, Actress, Producer and Author; Dawnn Lewis, Actress (New Broadway show: TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, HULU's "Veronica Mars," "A Different World"), GRAMMY®-winning Singer/Songwriter, Producer, Philanthropist/Founder & CEO of A New Day Foundation; Tina Lifford, Actress (OWN's "Queen Sugar"), Inner Fitness Coach and Author (New book: "The Little Book of Big Lies: A Journey into Inner Fitness"); Maria Taylor, ESPN Analyst, Host of "NBA Countdown," Reporter for "College GameDay," and Philanthropist; Actress and Writer Jeannette Bayardelle (upcoming Bob Dylan/Conor McPherson Broadway musical: Girl From The North Country, also from Broadway's The Color Purple, Hair); Entertainment Mogul Rikki Hughes, EMMY® and GRAMMY®-winning Producer, CEO of Magic Lemonade production company (BET Networks, Dave Chappelle's comedy specials, HBO's "All Def Comedy" series, and more); Multi-million Business Mogul Mahisha Dellinger, Founder & CEO of CURLS haircare beauty brand, CBD brand Herbn Goddess, Creator of BGMMA (Black Girls Making Millions Academy), TV Host and Author; Shani Hosten, Vice President of Multicultural Leadership, African American/Black Audience Strategy at AARP (on "Tribute To Our Sheroes" financial savings campaign); Leslie Antonoff and Seth Brundle, Hosts of AspireTV's "Butter + Brown"; Monique Rose, Partner and Restaurateur of The Real Milk & Honey Café, Entrepreneur, Motivational Speaker and Inspirational Life Coach; Arrington Gavin, CEO/Developer of Rugged Evolution beard care products; and James Hunt, Multi-millionaire Entrepreneur, Celebrity Credit Guru, Financial Advisor, CEO of New Rich Productions.

Rushion McDonald produces "Money Making Conversations" through his multimedia company 3815 Media, where he is the business manager for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and was the Chief Marketing Officer for the Air National Guard's national account for recruitment and retention in the 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, DC. "Money Making Conversations" continues to be a destination for entertainment and entrepreneurship, featuring secrets of success, brand building, financial health, and healthy living from CEOs, celebrities, industry influencers, business executives, small business creators, life coaches, and other inspiring guests. A multiple EMMY® and NAACP Image Award winner, Rushion McDonald is a television and film producer, sitcom writer, branding architect, award-winning baker, and he's written and produced for Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Steve Harvey, and has crafted multi-million dollar deals and campaigns.

