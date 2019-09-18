Holly Whitaker Named in Inc.'s 2019 Female Founders 100 List

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. today announced its second annual Female Founders 100 list, honoring an influential, ambitious, and diverse group of 100 women who have transformed every major industry in America.

The final list honors entrepreneurs -- from early-stage founders with world-changing ideas to women who have taken companies public or have spent decades building and running their businesses. These women are building and leading innovative companies in a vast range of global industries, including tech, fashion, finance, fitness, consumer products, food, and more.

"It's an absolute honor to be included on Inc.'s 2019 Female Founders 100 List along with some of the most powerful women who have carved out a place for themselves in this world," said Holly Whitaker, Founder and CEO of Tempest. "I've learned through my experience, both professionally and personally, that leading with your vulnerability can be your greatest strength. We don't have to, nor should we, hide who we are to be recognized."

Holly Whitaker founded Tempest when she was determined to deal with her drinking, but found that the recovery program she needed did not exist. With years of experience in health care services, Holly's had a vision to create a comprehensive digital platform for the treatment and support for the 90 percent of alcohol mis-users who are not considered "alcoholics," either by diagnosis or self-definition. Today, Tempest has served over 4,000 individuals on their path to recovery through their holistic recovery program. Holly is a writer and the author of a soon-to-be published book Quit Like a Woman (Winter 2020, Penguin Random House).

The founders selected by Inc. have each made their mark on their industry in the past year, by setting audacious goals or by achieving business milestones. Taken together, they represent the female-led future of business.

"This year's Female Founders 100 showcases the vast and diverse array of female entrepreneurship in America. From the young women whose startups are transforming financial services and tech, to veteran CEOs who have run iconic fitness and food companies for decades, these women are leading many of the most innovative businesses today," says Maria Aspan, editor-at-large of Inc.

Introduced in 2018, the Female Founders 100 list quickly established itself as one of Inc.'s most esteemed franchises. This year's package includes a cover story on The Wing co-founder Audrey Gelman, who makes history as the first visibly pregnant CEO on the cover of a mainstream business magazine; and a survey, done in concert with Inc. sister publication Fast Company, of more than 600 of the world's top female founders discussing the state of women and entrepreneurship.

