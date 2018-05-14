Hollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Nine Months and the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

BEIJING, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 ended March 31, 2018 (see attached tables). The management of Hollysys, stated:

Industrial automation recorded a 20.0% yoy growth in quarterly revenue, at $45.7 million, and a 55.6% yoy growth in quarterly contract, at $82.2 million. Management's low-to-high end market expansion strategy has led to a healthy contract growth, especially in chemical and petrochemical. Contracts covered a broad range of products, such as DCS, SIS, DEH, MES and AMS, etc. Several major contracts were signed such as providing system for Henan Kelong Group, Shanxi Guangda Coking on their energy management project, and Zhong'an lianhe Coalification Company on their methanol and olefin conversion project. We are also building comprehensive capacity to address the substantial service and upgrading potential from the entire customer base. On coal fire, while maintaining our market share in the high end market, we have been actively responding to demand on environmental protection, energy saving, control optimization and information security, etc. Similar demand has also been spotted in other industries. With our widespread national service network, we are capable of communicating with and delivering to our customers from various industries regular and value-added customized services and products they need.

In Factory automation, we adhered to our demonstration-for-further-application strategy and proceeded deeper in the cooperation with our current customer base. On food beverage, we continued to provide innovative solution to address safety and efficiency issues for Haidilao, with new projects covering automatic dish serving, dipping source making and smart cleaning. Management team will continue to seek strategic cooperation with more renowned customers to address the increasing demand from discrete automation. With product sales and customized solutions already being delivered for the time being, our team is also making effort to get Hollysys' product line more ready for the era of intelligent manufacture. The R&D is currently under way for a future-oriented industrial internet platform aiming to make better use of industrial data for higher level of efficiency, digitalization, and automaton in manufacture.

Rail business recorded a 30.9% yoy growth in quarterly revenue at $45.5 million, while quarterly contract decline yoy by 24.6%, at $37.9 million. Few contract on ATP was signed in this quarter and the visibility of CRC bidding remains to be observed. In overseas business, we signed a maintenance contract with Hong Kong MTR with a service duration of 3 years. In subway, we continued to execute signed contracts, while strengthening our marketing capacity through reviewing and updating strategic partnership and improving local service network coverage. Management team will adhere to the diversity strategy to create revenue stream from more new products and services, and to maintain a stable and healthy growth into the future.

In oversea business, we continued to seek opportunities under the Belt and Road Initiative, signing several EPC contracts with domestic companies, including a contract with Shenhua Guohua Co.Ltd to provide DEH for 2X350MW power station in Indonesia. Our effort on strengthening operation management and risk control in Mechanical and electrical installation services has worked effectively, with quarterly revenue recording a 59.4% yoy growth at $29.4 million and a 303.0% yoy growth of quarterly contract at $21.2 million. We will continue to address operation, management and risk control issue and to closely follow the economic and political circumstances in South East Asia and Middle East.

First Nine months and the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 Unaudited Financial Results Summary

To facilitate a clear understanding of Hollysys' operational results, a summary of unaudited non-GAAP financial results is shown as below:

Overall gross margin excluding non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles (non-GAAP gross margin) was 36.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, as compared to 30.7% for the same period of the prior year. The non-GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and services rendered were 30.0%, 81.2% and 73.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, as compared to 24.4%, 65.2% and 78.8% for the same period of the prior year respectively. The gross margin fluctuation was mainly due to the different revenue mix with different margin. The GAAP overall gross margin which includes non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles was 36.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, as compared to 30.7% for the same period of the prior year. The GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and service rendered were 30.0%, 81.2% and 73.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, as compared to 24.4%, 65.2% and 78.8% for the same period of the prior year respectively.

Selling expenses were $6.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, representing an increase of $0.2 million or 4.1% compared to $6.0 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, selling expenses were 5.1% and 6.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, and 2017, respectively.

General and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP G&A expenses), were $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, representing a decrease of $1.2 million or 13.0% compared to $8.8 million for the same quarter of the prior year. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease of $2.3 million in bad debt provision. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, non-GAAP G&A expenses were 6.3% and 9.6% for quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 respectively. The GAAP G&A expenses which include the non-cash share-based compensation expenses were $7.9 million and $6.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Research and development expenses were $8.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, representing an increase of $2.7 million or 43.7% compared to $6.1 million for the same quarter of the prior year, mainly due to increased research and development activities. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, R&D expenses were 7.3% and 6.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $3.9 million for three months ended March 31, 2018, as compared to $5.5 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a $1.6 million or 29.4% decrease, which was primarily due to decrease of the government subsidies for $2.6 million.

The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $4.6 million and 17.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, as compared to $4.4 million and 22.1% for comparable prior year period. The effective tax rate fluctuation was mainly due to the different pre-tax income mix with different tax rates, as the Company's subsidiaries apply to different tax rates.

The non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys, which excludes the non-cash share-based compensation expenses, which is calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, amortization of acquired intangible assets, fair value adjustments of acquisition-related consideration, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative was $22.1 million or $0.36 per diluted share based on 61.3 million shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2018. This represents a 61.1% increase over the $13.7 million or $0.22 per share based on 61.2 million shares outstanding reported in the comparable prior year period. On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to Hollysys was $21.8 million or $0.36 per diluted share representing an increase of 39.8% over the $15.6 million or $0.26 per diluted share reported in the comparable prior year period.

Contracts and Backlog Highlights

Hollysys achieved $141.3 million new contracts for the three months ended March 31, 2018. And the backlog as of March 31, 2018 was $578.9 million. The detailed breakdown of the new contracts and backlog by segments is shown below:

(In USD thousands)

New contracts achieved

Backlog



for the three months ended Mar 31, 2018

as of Mar 31, 2018













$ % to Total

Contract

$ % to Total

Backlog Industrial Automation

82,231 58.2%

185,960 32.1% Rail Transportation

37,874 26.8%

275,399 47.6% Mechanical and Electrical Solutions

21,159 15.0%

117,516 20.3% Total

141,264 100.0%

578,875 100.0%

Ca sh Flow Highlights

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the total net cash inflow was $6.9 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was $5.0 million. The net cash used in investing activities was $5.0 million, mainly consisted of $29.9 million time deposits placed with banks, which was partially offset by $26.6 million maturity of time deposits. The net cash used in financing activities was $0.1 million, mainly consisted of $0.5 million repayments of short-term bank loans, which was partially offset by $0.4 million proceeds from short-term bank loans.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The total amount of cash and cash equivalents and time deposits with original maturities over three months were $385.0 million, $365.4 million, and $268.8 million as of March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively. As of March 31, 2018, the company held $238.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $147.0 million in time deposits with original maturities over three months.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, DSO was 196 days, as compared to 218 days for the comparable prior year period and 147 days for the last quarter; and inventory turnover was 63 days, as compared to 62 days for the comparable prior year period and 48 days for the last quarter.

Outlook for FY 201 8

The management concluded, "Based on our backlog currently on-hand and sales pipeline envisioned so far, we reiterate our guidance for fiscal year 2018 with revenue in the range of $500 million to $530 million and non-GAAP net income in the range of $100 million to $110 million."

About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies is a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China that enables its diversified industry and utility customers to improve operating safety, reliability, and efficiency. Founded in 1993, Hollysys has approximately 3,200 employees with nationwide presence in over 60 cities in China, with subsidiaries and offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, India, and serves over 10,000 customers more than 25,000 projects in the industrial, railway, subway & nuclear industries in China, South-East Asia, and the Middle East. Its proprietary technologies are applied in its industrial automation solution suite including DCS (Distributed Control System), PLC (Programmable Logic Controller), RMIS (Real-time Management Information System), HAMS (HolliAS Asset Management System), OTS (Operator Training System), HolliAS BATCH (Batch Application Package), HolliAS APC Suite (Advanced Process Control Package), SIS (Safety Instrumentation System), high-speed railway signaling system of TCC (Train Control Center), ATP (Automatic Train Protection), Subway Supervisory and Control platform, SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition), nuclear power plant automation and control system and other products.

SAFE HARBOUR:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding: the ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Hollysys' management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)





















Three months ended

Mar 31,

Nine months ended

Mar 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net revenues















Integrated contract revenue $ 104,736 $ 78,167 $ 334,845 $ 260,766 Products sales

9,908

9,746

29,085

24,116 Revenue from services

5,973

3,390

29,601

9,099 Total net revenues

120,617

91,303

393,531

293,981

















Cost of integrated contracts

73,297

59,126

229,295

196,936 Cost of products sold

1,863

3,394

7,696

7,537 Costs of services rendered

1,576

718

8,686

2,616 Gross profit

43,881

28,065

147,854

86,892

















Operating expenses















Selling

6,205

5,961

20,643

17,819 General and administrative

7,874

6,847

31,333

29,177 Research and development

8,758

6,093

27,975

22,083 VAT refunds and government subsidies

(3,888)

(5,508)

(20,399)

(23,306) Total operating expenses

18,949

13,393

59,552

45,773

















Income from operations

24,932

14,672

88,302

41,119

















Other income , net

352

571

3,062

1,831 Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(877)

1,191

(1,981)

132 Share of net income of equity investees

194

2,390

2,466

4,670 Gains on deconsolidation of the Company's interests in

Beijing Hollycon Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

-

-

-

6,429 Dividend income from a cost investee

38

449

1,096

449 Interest income

2,006

1,173

5,041

2,431 Interest expenses

(175)

(395)

(808)

(795) Income before income taxes

26,470

20,051

97,178

56,266

















Income taxes expenses

4,553

4,433

17,584

9,003 Net income

21,917

15,618

79,594

47,263

















Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 75

(5)

161

(17) Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd. $ 21,842 $ 15,623 $ 79,433 $ 47,280

















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil













Translation adjustments

30,784

7,525

63,054

(34,583) Comprehensive income

52,701

23,143

142,648

12,680

















Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-

controlling interests 76

(34)

163

(8,551) Comprehensive income attributable to Hollysys

Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 52,625 $ 23,177 $ 142,485 $ 21,231

















Net income per ordinary share:















Basic

0.36

0.26

1.31

0.79 Diluted

0.36

0.26

1.31

0.78 Shares used in income per share computation:















Weighted average number of ordinary shares 60,436,871

60,408,369

60,431,201

60,112,281 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares 61,296,907

61,225,248

61,245,982

60,909,201

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)





















Mar 31,

Dec 31,







2018

2017







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) ASSETS









Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 237,971 $ 231,070



Time deposits with maturities over three months

146,984

134,379



Restricted cash

28,888

35,986



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $51,049 and

$49,041 as of March 31,2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

267,799

257,611



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net of allowance for doubtful

accounts of $12,192 and $12,472 as of March 31, 2018 and December 31,

2017, respectively

212,603

199,736



Other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,472 and $1,568 as

of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

24,498

16,857



Advances to suppliers

11,577

8,523



Amounts due from related parties

33,187

28,642



Inventories

56,893

47,602



Prepaid expenses

707

797



Income tax recoverable

457

170













Total current assets

1,021,564

961,373













Non-current assets











Restricted cash

1,479

461



Prepaid expenses

1

8



Property, plant and equipment, net

86,082

84,025



Prepaid land leases

10,742

10,472



Intangible assets, net

1,631

1,602



Investments in equity investees

60,580

58,219



Investments in cost investees

4,349

4,191



Goodwill

52,192

51,175



Deferred tax assets

8,376

8,583

Total non-current assets

225,432

218,736













Total assets

1,246,996

1,180,109













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities











Derivative financial liability

535

535



Short-term bank loans

7,930

7,859



Current portion of long-term loans

387

401



Accounts payable

138,061

126,095



Construction costs payable

173

167



Deferred revenue

144,216

130,451



Accrued payroll and related expenses

11,417

17,724



Income tax payable

3,354

5,237



Warranty liabilities

5,907

6,136



Other tax payables

6,599

11,052



Accrued liabilities

22,927

22,014



Amounts due to related parties

3,788

3,169

Total current liabilities

345,294

330,840













Non-current liabilities











Accrued liabilities

6,078

9,155



Long-term loans

21,212

21,064



Deferred tax liabilities

12,168

9,838



Warranty liabilities

2,715

2,642

Total non-current liabilities

42,173

42,699













Total liabilities

387,467

373,539















Commitments and contingencies

-

-















Stockholders' equity:











Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized;

60,342,099 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December

31, 2017

60

60



Additional paid-in capital

222,771

222,514



Statutory reserves

43,611

41,130



Retained earnings

552,711

533,347



Accumulated other comprehensive income

40,192

9,411

Total Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholder's equity

859,345

806,462

















Non-controlling interests

184

108

Total equity

859,529

806,570















Total liabilities and equity $ 1,246,996 $ 1,180,109

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In USD thousands)





Three months ended

Nine months ended Mar 31, 2018

Mar 31, 2018





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 21,917 $ 79,594 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

1,671

5,060

Amortization of prepaid land leases

68

198

Amortization of intangible assets

-

279

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(616)

3,571

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(80)

(32)

Share of net income from equity investees

(194)

(2,466)

Share-based compensation expenses

257

582

Deferred income tax expenses

2,383

1,628

Accretion of convertible bond

57

315

Fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative

-

48

Gain from the derecognition of nonfinancial assets

-

(2,345) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(4,517)

(3,670)

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

(5,094)

(39,555)

Inventories

(7,200)

(7,244)

Advances to suppliers

(1,009)

(1,070)

Other receivables

(6,644)

(2,838)

Deposits and other assets

7,263

12,238

Due from related parties

(3,223)

3,554

Accounts payable

5,765

5,924

Deferred revenue

9,100

27,453

Accruals and other payables

(8,540)

(5,399)

Due to related parties

489

1,246

Income tax payable

(2,159)

4,643

Other tax payables

(4,659)

(4,533)

Net cash provided by operating activities

5,035

77,181











Cash flows from investing activities:









Time deposits placed with banks

(29,852)

(149,592)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(247)

(858)

Maturity of time deposits

26,563

112,778

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

101

151

Investment of an equity investee

(1,594)

(5,806)

Acquisition of a subsidiary, net of cash acquired

-

(583)

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,029)

(43,910)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from short-term bank loans

418

1,471

Repayments of short-term bank loans

(499)

(2,053)

Proceeds from long-term bank loans

-

537

Repayments of long-term bank loans

-

(363)

Payment of Dividends

-

(7,241)

Net cash used in financing activities

(81)

(7,649)













Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

6,976

14,709

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 6,901 $ 40,331













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 231,070 $ 197,640

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

237,971

237,971

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating our results, the non-GAAP measures of "Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses", "Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholders", "Non-GAAP basic earnings per share", and "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share" serve as additional indicators of our operating performance and not as a replacement for other measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as they exclude the non-cash share-based compensation expenses, which is calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, amortization of acquired intangible assets, fair value adjustments of acquisition-related consideration, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative. They will not result in any cash inflows or outflows. We believe that using non-GAAP measures help our shareholders to have a better understanding of our operating results and growth prospects. In addition, given the business nature of the Company, it has been a common practice for investors to use such non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP measures to the non-GAAP measures for the periods indicated:

(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)





Three months ended

Nine months ended





Mar 31,

Mar 31,





2018

2017

2018

2017





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Cost of integrated contracts $ 73,297 $ 59,126 $ 229,295 $ 196,936 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-

-

279

263 Non-GAAP cost of integrated contracts $ 73,297 $ 59,126 $ 229,016 $ 196,673



















General and administrative expenses $ 7,874 $ 6,847 $ 31,333 $ 29,177 Less: Share-based compensation expenses

257

(1,907)

581

(70) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 7,617 $ 8,754 $ 30,752 $ 29,247



















Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd. $ 21,842 $ 15,623 $ 79,433 $ 47,280 Add:

















Share-based compensation expenses

257

(1,907)

581

(70)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-

-

279

263 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 22,099 $ 13,716 $ 80,293 $ 47,473





















Weighted average number of basic ordinary shares 60,436,871

60,408,369

60,431,201

60,112,281

Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares 61,296,907

61,225,248

61,245,982

60,909,201 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.23 $ 1.33 $ 0.79 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.22 $ 1.32 $ 0.78























