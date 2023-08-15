Hollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $777.4 million , an increase of 9.9% compared to the comparable prior year period. Unfavorable impact from depreciation of Renminbi against the U.S. dollar has adversely affected our revenues for fiscal year 2023.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $195.0 million , an increase of 7.1% compared to the comparable prior year period.

See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys", the "Company" or "we"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fiscal year 2023 and the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The Industrial Automation segment continued its growth momentum. The variety of applications and use cases for our product continue to expand, and we have received awards for numerous projects and products.

In the chemical and petrochemical field, Hollysys continued to achieve breakthroughs on national key projects and maintained our cooperation with key customers. We won several mid- and high-profile contracts with competitive positioning in this fiscal year. For example, we signed a 100-billion-square-meter large gas field project and a whole-plant integrated simulation project of a synthetic ammonia and urea plant. We reinforced the Hia Advanced Process Control platform for one of our petrochemical customers, optimizing its isooctane unit and helping it become a benchmark in its industry while maintaining competitive vitality. Moreover, the Sinopec Group Million Ton Ethylene Project saw the first batch delivery in this fiscal year, representing a milestone breakthrough in Hollysys' petrochemical business. We also assisted a chemical enterprise in establishing a digital talent training base with our Operator Training Simulator in the fourth fiscal quarter. Additionally, Hollysys' strategic layout and developments in overseas business witnessed steady progress. We successfully signed the OBI nickel-iron project in Indonesia with a resource company in this fiscal year, with Hollysys providing relevant customized products with integrated and comprehensive intelligent solutions, marking a new milestone for our overseas market expansion.

The food and pharmaceutical sectors also demonstrated steady business growth. We signed a significant project with a leading enterprise of generic contrast media products on producing iodiproamine and regadesone in this fiscal year, with Hollysys acting as the overall instrument control contractor that provides Distributed Control System ("DCS"), instrument valves and installation. In the fourth fiscal quarter, we also provided an integrated solution for a pharmaceutical company and received high user recognition.

In the smart factory field, we kept developing customized smart factory solutions that meet customers' requirements. We made several vital cooperations with various customers in this fiscal year. We signed the project of automatic control system and factory intelligent management system of a northwest listed coal company and the Sinopec power center simulation project which covers the whole range of high-precision excitation virtual imitation machine systems. Meanwhile, we completed the delivery of a 230,000 tons phenolic resin project, providing fully autonomous and controllable HiaBatch control system. In the fourth fiscal quarter, we won the bids for two smart factory projects that are expected to aid in their intelligent transformation and help reduce their production and operation costs.

In Rail Transportation Automation segment, we continued to maintain our market position. In the high-speed rail sector, we made new progress in this fiscal year. For instance, we participated in the Guizhou section of Guiyang-Nanning Railway project and Yiyang-Changsha section of Changde-Yiyang-Changsha High-Speed Railway project. In the subway sector, our Traffic Operation System Platform was successfully applied in the Phase I Project of Beijing Metro Line 19. In terms of the urban rail transit sector, the first phase of Lanzhou Rail Transit Line 2 started trial operation successfully with the support of our comprehensive monitoring system and other services in the fourth fiscal quarter. We also provided an integrated station control room for Lanzhou Rail Transit. Moreover, our ZPW-2000S communication coding track circuit product, which was certified by the Safety Integrity Level 4 and the China Railway Product Certification Center, won two bids on domestic lines in the fourth fiscal quarter. In addition to the domestic market, we have smoothly explored the overseas market. We signed the sales project of the main control system software and Programmable Logic Controller for Kuching urban transportation system in Sarawak, Malaysia in this fiscal year, of which the main control system adopted our independently developed MACS-SCADA software system platform. We believe that this project lays a solid foundation for future access to overseas markets and is expected to further enhance our international influence in the field of rail transit.

The Mechanical and Electrical Solution segment also manifested a stable performance with smooth executions on various projects.

With our continuous dedication to the industry and the support of experienced and passionate experts, we believe that we will continue to create more value for our clients and shareholders.

Fiscal Year and the Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Unaudited Financial Results Summary

Operational Results Analysis for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023

Total revenues for fiscal year 2023 were $777.4 million, as compared to $707.5 million for the prior fiscal year, representing an increase of 9.9%. In terms of revenues by type, integrated solutions contracts revenue increased by 10.2% to $632.1 million, products sales revenue increased by 23.2% to $47.4 million, and services revenue increased by 2.6% to $97.8 million.

The following table sets forth the Company's total revenues by segment for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands, except for %)













Fiscal year ended June 30,





2023

2022





$ % to Total

Revenues

$ % to Total

Revenues

Industrial Automation

506,300 65.2

439,918 62.2

Rail Transportation Automation

189,167 24.3

183,785 26.0

Mechanical and Electrical Solution

81,906 10.5

83,759 11.8

Total

777,373 100.0

707,462 100.0























Gross margin was 32.9% for fiscal year 2023, as compared to 33.8% for the prior fiscal year. Gross margins for integrated solutions contracts, product sales, and services rendered were 25.0%, 72.0% and 64.7% for fiscal year 2023, as compared to 26.4%, 73.4% and 62.7% for the prior fiscal year, respectively. Non-GAAP gross margin was 33.0% for fiscal year 2023, as compared to 34.0% for the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts was 25.2% for fiscal year 2023, as compared to 26.6% for the prior fiscal year. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts.

Selling expenses were $57.2 million for fiscal year 2023, representing an increase of $11.9 million, or 26.4%, compared to $45.3 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase in selling expenses was mainly due to the increase in sales headcount to support the business growth, and the implementation of industry key customer strategy in industrial automation segment. Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 7.4% and 6.4% for fiscal year 2023 and 2022, respectively.

General and administrative expenses were $63.6 million for fiscal year 2023, representing a decrease of $16.7 million, or 20.8%, compared to $80.2 million for the prior fiscal year, which was primarily due to an $8.6 million decrease in credit losses provision and a $6.4 million decrease in share-based compensation expenses. Share-based compensation expenses were $3.3 million and $9.7 million for fiscal year 2023 and 2022, respectively. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 8.2% and 11.3% for fiscal year 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Research and development expenses were $70.2 million for fiscal year 2023, representing an increase of $0.6 million, or 0.9%, compared to $69.6 million for the prior fiscal year. Research and development expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 9.0% and 9.8% for fiscal year 2023 and 2022, respectively.

The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $28.6 million for fiscal year 2023, as compared to $30.3 million for the prior fiscal year, representing a $1.8 million, or 5.8%, decrease.

The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $11.4 million and 9.6% for fiscal year 2023, respectively, as compared to $16.6 million and 16.7% for the prior fiscal year, respectively. The effective tax rate fluctuates, as the Company's subsidiaries contributed different pre-tax income at different tax rates.

Net income attributable to Hollysys was $106.9 million for fiscal year 2023, representing an increase of 28.6% from $83.2 million reported in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $111.6 million or $1.80 per diluted share. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys.

Diluted earnings per share was $1.72 for fiscal year 2023, representing an increase of 27.4% from $1.35 in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.80 for fiscal year 2023, representing an increase of 17.6% from $1.53 in the prior fiscal year. These were calculated based on 62.0 million and 61.6 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Operational Results Analysis for the Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were $195.0 million, as compared to $182.1 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, representing an increase of 7.1%. In terms of revenue by type, integrated solutions contracts revenue increased by 7.8% to $160.9 million, products sales revenue increased by 12.1% to $13.3 million, and services revenue decreased by 0.9% to $20.8 million.

The following table sets forth the Company's total revenues by segment for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands, except for %)

















Three months ended June 30,





2023

2022





$ % to Total

Revenues

$ % to Total

Revenues

Industrial Automation

141,117 72.4

121,771 66.9

Rail Transportation Automation

35,901 18.4

34,215 18.8

Mechanical and Electrical Solution

17,945 9.2

26,129 14.3

Total

194,963 100.0

182,115 100.0



























Gross margin was 31.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 33.7% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, product sales, and service rendered was 24.1%, 63.4% and 65.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 27.1%, 75.4% and 57.1% for the same period of the prior fiscal year, respectively. Non-GAAP gross margin was 31.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 33.9% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts was 24.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 27.3% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts.

Selling expenses were $13.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing an increase of $2.8 million, or 25.5%, compared to $10.9 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in selling expenses was mainly due to the increase in sales headcount to support the business growth and the implementation of industry key customer strategy in industrial automation segment. Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 7.0% and 6.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

General and administrative expenses were $19.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing a decrease of $4.1 million, or 17.7%, compared to $23.3 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, which was primarily due to a $2.7 million decrease in credit losses provision and $2.0 million decrease in third-party consulting fees. Share-based compensation expenses were $0.4 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 9.8% and 12.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Research and development expenses were $16.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.7%, compared to $16.6 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Research and development expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 8.6% and 9.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $6.4 million for three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $8.6 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year, representing a $2.2 million, or 26.1%, decrease. The decrease in VAT refunds and government subsidies was mainly due to a 2.1 million decrease in government subsidies.

The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $0.7 million and 2.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to $3.9 million and 14.5% for the comparable period in the prior fiscal year, respectively. The effective tax rate fluctuates, as the Company's subsidiaries contributed different pre-tax income at different tax rates.

Net income attributable to Hollysys was $25.7 million for three months ended June 30, 2023, representing an increase of 11.7% from $23.0 million reported in the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $26.5 million or $0.43 per diluted share. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.41 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing an increase of 10.8% from $0.37 for the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.43 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing an increase of 7.5% from $0.40 for the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. These were calculated based on 62.1 million and 61.8 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Contracts and Backlog Highlights

Hollysys achieved $881.6 million and $281.2 million in terms of the value of new contracts for the fiscal year and the three months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. The order backlog of contracts was $909.5 million as of June 30, 2023. The order backlog of contracts represents the amount of unrealized revenue to be earned from the contracts that Hollysys won. The detailed breakdown of new contracts and backlog by segment is shown in the table below:

(In USD thousands, except for %)

Value of new contracts

achieved for the fiscal

year ended June 30, 2023

Value of new contracts

achieved for the three

months ended June 30, 2023

Backlog as of June 30,

2023













$ % of Total

Contract

Value

$ % of Total

Contract

Value

$ % of Total

Backlog Industrial Automation 629,559 71.4

199,142 70.8

412,003 45.3 Rail Transportation 187,376 21.3

69,883 24.9

314,114 34.5 Mechanical and Electrical Solutions 64,706 7.3

12,187 4.3

183,375 20.2 Total 881,641 100.0

281,212 100.0

909,492 100.0

Ca sh Flow Highlights

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, the total net cash outflow was $70.9 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was $23.2 million. The net cash used in investing activities was $59.7 million, primarily due to $40.9 million purchases of property, plant and equipment, $126.1 million purchases of short-term investments, and $1.6 million investment of an equity investee, which was partially offset by $103.7 million maturity of short-term investments and $4.2 million proceeds from disposal of a subsidiary. The net cash provided by financing activities was $17.9 million, primarily due to $18.8 million proceeds from long-term bank loans.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the total net cash outflow was $32.8 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was $20.0 million. The net cash used in investing activities was $16.9 million, primarily due to $4.1 million purchases of property, plant and equipment, $25.4 million purchases of short-term investments and $1.6 million investment of an equity investee, which was partially offset by $14.2 million maturity of short-term investments. The net cash provided by financing activities was $0.1 million.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The total amount of cash and cash equivalents was $611.6 million, $640.2 million, and $679.8 million as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, DSO was 151 days, as compared to 171 days for the prior fiscal year; inventory turnover days were 75 days, as compared to 58 days for the prior fiscal year. The significant increase in inventories was mainly due to the Company's increase in safety stock level in response to supply chain fluctuations.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, DSO was 149 days, as compared to 174 days for the prior fiscal year and 176 days for the last fiscal quarter; inventory turnover days were 81 days, as compared to 73 days for the prior fiscal year and 87 days for the last fiscal quarter.

Financial Performance Guidance

Based on information available as of the date of this press release, Hollysys provides the following financial performance guidance for the full fiscal year 2024:

The revenue is expected to be between $852 million and $930 million , with a year-on-year increase of 10% to 20%.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Hollysys is a leading automation control system solutions provider in China, with overseas operations in eight other countries and regions throughout Asia. Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry know-how, Hollysys empowers its customers with enhanced operational safety, reliability, efficiency, and intelligence which are critical to their businesses. Hollysys derives its revenues mainly from providing integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transportation automation. In industrial automation, Hollysys delivers the full spectrum of automation hardware, software, and services spanning field devices, control systems, enterprise manufacturing management and cloud-based applications. In rail transportation automation, Hollysys provides advanced signaling control and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems for high-speed rail and urban rail (including subways). Founded in 1993, with technical expertise and innovation, Hollysys has grown from a research team specializing in automation control in the power industry into a group providing integrated automation control system solutions for customers in diverse industry verticals. As of June 30, 2022, Hollysys had cumulatively carried out more than 35,000 projects for approximately 20,000 customers in various sectors including power, petrochemical, high-speed rail, and urban rail, in which Hollysys has established leading market positions.

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)





Three months ended

June 30,

Fiscal year ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net revenues















Integrated solutions contracts revenue $ 160,896 $ 149,292 $ 632,100 $ 573,567 Product sales

13,251

11,823

47,424

38,486 Revenue from services

20,816

21,000

97,849

95,409 Total net revenues

194,963

182,115

777,373

707,462

















Costs of integrated solutions contracts

122,167

108,866

474,046

422,236 Cost of products sold

4,847

2,913

13,257

10,247 Costs of services rendered

7,147

9,001

34,585

35,622 Gross profit

60,802

61,335

255,485

239,357

















Operating expenses















Selling

13,628

10,863

57,243

45,301 General and administrative

19,186

23,323

63,580

80,241 Research and development

16,749

16,629

70,200

69,580 VAT refunds and government subsidies

(6,359)

(8,600)

(28,551)

(30,309) Total operating expenses

43,204

42,215

162,472

164,813

















Income from operations

17,598

19,120

93,013

74,544

















Other income, net

625

256

3,372

2,185 Foreign exchange gain

4,083

4,000

6,363

1,789 Gains on disposal of an investment in an equity investee

-

-

-

7,995 Losses on disposal of subsidiaries

-

-

-

(3) Gains on disposal of an investment in securities

-

-

845

- Impairment loss of investments cost investees

-

(773)

-

(773) Share of net income of equity investees

762

1,280

3,116

1,838 Dividend income from investments in securities

237

-

237

85 Interest income

3,374

3,363

12,394

12,698 Interest expenses

(257)

(141)

(878)

(731) Income before income taxes

26,422

27,105

118,462

99,627

















Income taxes expenses

696

3,928

11,390

16,634 Net income $ 25,726 $ 23,177 $ 107,072 $ 82,993

















Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 6

155

141

(189) Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd. $ 25,720 $ 23,022 $ 106,931 $ 83,182

















Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil













Translation adjustments

(70,143)

(67,103)

(99,719)

(46,590) Comprehensive (loss) income

(44,417)

(43,926)

7,353

36,403

















Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-

controlling interests (351)

64

185

(1,310) Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Hollysys

Automation Technologies Ltd. $ (44,066) $ (43,990) $ 7,168 $ 37,713

















Net income per ordinary share:















Basic

0.42

0.38

1.74

1.36 Diluted

0.41

0.37

1.72

1.35 Shares used in net income per share computation:















Basic 61,731,177

61,195,317

61,521,412

61,007,806 Diluted 62,134,923

61,788,905

62,034,400

61,568,476

















HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)









June 30,

March 31,







2023

2023







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) ASSETS









Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 611,632 $ 640,249



Short-term investments

33,202

23,519



Restricted cash

23,009

26,381



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $73,009 and $73,283 as

of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively

309,822

308,212



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net of allowance for credit losses

of $14,438 and $14,505 as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively

253,262

259,778



Accounts receivable retention

7,465

7,729



Other receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,044 and $12,379 as of

June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively

19,265

21,719



Advances to suppliers

28,493

29,321



Amounts due from related parties

25,906

23,968



Inventories

111,634

117,452



Prepaid expenses

596

888



Income tax recoverable

649

282

Total current assets

1,424,935

1,459,498













Non-current assets











Restricted cash

13,489

14,259



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

1,746

1,988



Accounts receivable retention

6,587

7,069



Prepaid expenses

3

3



Property, plant and equipment, net

134,626

137,434



Prepaid land leases

11,503

12,135



Intangible assets, net

8,483

9,343



Investments in equity investees

47,603

47,774



Investments securities

1,561

1,651



Goodwill

18,939

20,020



Deferred tax assets

11,937

9,589



Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,436

3,154

Total non-current assets

259,913

264,419

Total assets

1,684,848

1,723,917













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities











Current portion of long-term loans

15,231

262



Accounts payable

170,632

167,070



Construction costs payable

11,085

11,384



Deferred revenue

181,387

185,564



Accrued payroll and related expenses

26,742

18,537



Income tax payable

6,414

4,422



Warranty liabilities

3,238

4,573



Other tax payables

10,504

7,430



Accrued liabilities

36,870

38,326



Amounts due to related parties

6,155

6,181



Operating lease liabilities

1,887

1,510

Total current liabilities

470,145

445,259













Non-current liabilities











Accrued liabilities

2,367

5,513



Long-term loans

16,775

32,740



Accounts payable

2,588

2,717



Deferred tax liabilities

13,069

13,335



Warranty liabilities

2,568

2,557



Operating lease liabilities

1,103

1,343



Other liability

-

68

Total non-current liabilities

38,470

58,273

Total liabilities

508,615

503,532















Commitments and contingencies

-

-















Stockholders' equity:











Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized;

62,021,930 shares and 62,020,441 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30,

2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively

62

62



Additional paid-in capital

246,908

261,378



Statutory reserves

78,875

68,874



Retained earnings

961,782

931,625



Accumulated other comprehensive income

(112,418)

(42,631)

Total Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholder's equity

1,175,209

1,219,308



Non-controlling interests

1,024

1,077

Total equity

1,176,233

1,220,385

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,684,848 $ 1,723,917

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In USD thousands)







Three months ended

Fiscal year ended June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 25,726 $ 107,072 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

1,920

8,612

Amortization of prepaid land leases

77

331

Amortization of intangible assets

325

1,342

Allowance for credit losses

4,691

7,540

(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(24)

19

Share of net income of equity investees

(762)

(3,116)

Share-based compensation expenses

437

3,286

Deferred income tax expenses

(2,733)

(8,002)

Gains on disposal of an investment in securities

-

(845) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable and retention

(27,279)

(32,011)

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

(6,710)

(40,902)

Inventories

(243)

(28,581)

Advances to suppliers

(791)

2,929

Other receivables

1,385

1,036

Prepaid expenses

288

77

Due from related parties

(3,387)

(704)

Accounts payable

11,772

7,574

Deferred revenue

5,965

(10,017)

Accruals and other payables

3,750

5,947

Due to related parties

(26)

(144)

Income tax payable

1,952

1,957

Other tax payables

3,635

(223)

Net cash provided by operating activities

19,968

23,177











Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of short-term investments

(25,440)

(126,069)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(4,107)

(40,918)

Proceeds from disposal of a subsidiary

-

4,175

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

146

309

Maturity of short-term investments

14,219

103,718

Proceeds received from disposal of investment in securities

-

845

Investment of an equity investee

(1,653)

(1,653)

Acquisition of a subsidiary, net of cash acquired

(17)

(90)

Net cash used in investing activities

(16,852)

(59,683)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from short-term bank loans

-

293

Repayments of short-term bank loans

-

(357)

Proceeds from long-term bank loans

298

18,818

Repayments of long-term bank loans

(190)

(869)

Net cash provided by financing activities

108

17,885













Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(35,983)

(52,276)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (32,759) $ (70,897)













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 680,889 $ 719,027

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

648,130

648,130

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, in evaluating our results, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., as well as non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

These non-GAAP financial measures serve as additional indicators of our operating performance and not as any replacement for other measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the share-based compensation expenses, which are calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. They will not result in any cash inflows or outflows. We believe that using non-GAAP measures help our shareholders to have a better understanding of our operating results and growth prospects.

Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., as well as non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to gross profit and gross margin, gross profit and gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., basic and diluted earnings per share, or any other measure of performance, or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., as well as non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. The Company encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as gross profit and gross margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles. The following table provides a reconciliation of our gross profit and gross margin to non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands, except for %)





Three months ended

Fiscal year ended





June 30,

June 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Gross profit $ 60,802 $ 61,335 $ 255,485 $ 239,357 Gross margin(1)

31.2 %

33.7 %

32.9 %

33.8 % Add:















Amortization of acquired intangible

assets

325

353

1,342

1,356 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 61,127 $ 61,688 $ 256,827 $ 240,713 Non-GAAP gross margin(2)

31.4 %

33.9 %

33.0 %

34.0 %

(1) Gross margin represents gross profit for the period as a percentage of revenues for such period. (2) Non-GAAP gross margin represents non-GAAP gross profit for the period as a percentage of revenues for such period.

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts as gross profit and gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, respectively, adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles associated with integrated solutions contracts. The following table provides a reconciliation of the gross profit of integrated solutions contracts to non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands, except for %)











Three months ended June 30,

Fiscal year ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Gross profit of integrated

solutions contracts $ 38,729 $ 40,426 $ 158,054 $ 151,331 Gross margin of integrated

solutions contracts(1)

24.1 %

27.1 %

25.0 %

26.4 %

















Add: Amortization of acquired intangible

assets

325

353

1,342

1,356 Non-GAAP gross profit of

integrated solutions contracts $ 39,054 $ 40,779 $ 159,396 $ 152,687 Non-GAAP gross margin of

integrated solutions contracts(2)

24.3 %

27.3 %

25.2 %

26.6 %

(1) Gross margin of integrated solutions contracts represents gross profit of integrated solutions contracts for the period as a

percentage of integrated solutions contracts revenue for such period. (2) Non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts represents non-GAAP gross profit of integrated solutions contracts

for the period as a percentage of integrated solutions contracts revenue for such period.

We define non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys as net income attributable to Hollysys adjusted to exclude the share-based compensation expenses and non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income attributable to Hollysys to non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands)





Three months ended

Fiscal year ended





June 30,

June 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Net income attributable to Hollysys

Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 25,720 $ 23,022 $ 106,931 $ 83,182 Add:

















Share-based compensation expenses

437

1,327

3,286

9,709

Amortization of acquired intangible

assets

325

353

1,342

1,356 Non-GAAP net income attributable

to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd. $ 26,482 $ 24,702 $ 111,559 $ 94,247





















Non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share represents non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods (or on a diluted basis). The following table provides a reconciliation of our basic (or diluted) earnings per share to non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)





Three months ended

Fiscal year ended





June 30,

June 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Net income attributable to Hollysys

Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 25,720 $ 23,022 $ 106,931 $ 83,182 Add:

















Share-based compensation expenses

437

1,327

3,286

9,709

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

325

353

1,342

1,356 Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Hollysys Automation Technologies

Ltd. $ 26,482 $ 24,702 $ 111,559 $ 94,247

















Weighted average number of basic ordinary

shares

61,731,177

61,195,317

61,521,412

61,007,806 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary

shares

62,134,923

61,788,905

62,034,400

61,568,476

















Basic earnings per share(1) $ 0.42 $ 0.38 $ 1.74 $ 1.36 Add:

Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per

share(2)

0.01

0.02

0.07

0.18 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share(3) $ 0.43 $ 0.40 $ 1.81 $ 1.54

















Diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.41 $ 0.37 $ 1.72 $ 1.35 Add:

Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per

share(2)

0.02

0.03

0.08

0.18 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(3) $ 0.43 $ 0.40 $ 1.80 $ 1.53

(1) Basic (or diluted) earnings per share is derived from net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for computing basic (or diluted) earnings per share divided by weighted average number of shares (or on a diluted basis). (2) Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share are derived from non-GAAP adjustments to net income divided by weighted average number of shares (or on a diluted basis). (3) Non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share is derived from non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for computing non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share divided by weighted average number of shares (or on a diluted basis).

SOURCE Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd