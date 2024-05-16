Hollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and the First Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024
First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights
- Total revenues were $597.1 million, an increase of 2.5% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Gross margin was 31.0%, compared to 33.4% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 31.2%, compared to 33.6% for the comparable prior year period.
- Net income attributable to Hollysys was $49.7 million, a decrease of 38.8% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $51.0 million, a decrease of 40.1% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Diluted earnings per share was $0.80, a decrease of 38.9% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.82, a decrease of 40.1% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $50.9 million.
- Days sales outstanding ("DSO") was 151 days, compared to 151 days for the comparable prior year period.
- Inventory turnover days were 79 days, compared to 78 days for the comparable prior year period.
Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights
- Total revenues were $173.5 million, an increase of 3.5% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Gross margin was 28.9%, compared to 26.8% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 29.1%, compared to 27.0% for the comparable prior year period.
- Net income attributable to Hollysys was $3.9 million, a decrease of 66.2% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $4.2 million, a decrease of 66.6% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Diluted earnings per share was $0.06, a decrease of 68.4% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.07, a decrease of 65.0% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Net cash used in operating activities was $37.4 million.
- DSO was 183 days, compared to 176 days for the comparable prior year period.
- Inventory turnover days were 84 days, compared to 87 days for the comparable prior year period.
See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.
BEIJING, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys," the "Company" or "we"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 ended March 31, 2024.
In this fiscal quarter, Hollysys overcame numerous challenges and achieved remarkable breakthroughs. Leveraging its years of technological strength, the Company was recognized as one of the Top 50 Brands in China's Automation and Digitalization Industry for 2024. Additionally, the Company was successfully named in the first batch in the classification and grading assessment for intelligent manufacturing system solution providers, receiving AAA-level rating for integrated implementation. The Company was also honored with the titles of "Enterprise of the Year 2023 in China's Automation Field" and "2023 Beijing Benchmark Enterprise for Digital Empowerment." Furthermore, the Company secured national high-tech enterprise accreditation for the sixth consecutive times in this quarter, which demonstrates its innovation capabilities.
In the Industrial Automation segment, the Company successfully collaborated with a subsidiary of Ansteel Group to carry out the retrofit and upgrade of a 2*2.4 million tons coal pelletizing DCS/IODS project, providing multiple products including the MACS V6 series DCS controller. This project achieved independent control and intelligent transformation of the pelletizing production process control in the iron and steel industry. Meanwhile, the Company successfully supported the grid-connected power generation project of a 300-megawatt compressed air energy storage power station in China, which was designated as a national pilot demonstration for new energy storage. In this project, the Company utilized its key product K-series hardware for the core expander control system and designed Automatic Power Plant Startup and Shutdown System with outstanding advantages such as simple operation, high reliability, strong safety, and convenient start-stop, to accommodate frequent startup and shutdown conditions. This project innovatively integrated Hollysys' diverse range of superior products, showcasing the exceptional compatibility and operability between Hollysys products. The Company also successfully signed a contract within the food and pharmaceutical sectors to undertake the integrated intelligent management and control project for an ampicillin workshop. The Company will provide its HiaPlant intelligent factory solution, which encompassed an integrated intelligent management and control system including instrumentation, Distributed Control System (DCS), Intelligent Operating Data System (IODS), Operator Training Simulator (OTS), among others, aiming to achieve the overall intelligence of the project. Additionally, the Company will also adopt the Industrial Optical Bus Control System (OCS) based on the actual situation of the client, which is expected to effectively save total cost, significantly reduce the cabinet space, and ensure the safety and reliability of the production process.
In the Rail Transportation Automation segment, the Company continued to promote the innovation and integration of new technologies and industries, and foster diverse cooperation mechanisms to promote the high-quality development of the rail transit industry. Meanwhile, the Company's technological strength gained recognition in the industry. In this fiscal quarter, Hollysys was certified with International Railway Industry Standard (IRIS) silver level. Notably, the scientific and technological achievements of "ZPW-2000S Track Circuit contactless key technology research and high-altitude engineering application" won the First Prize of the Science and Technology Progress Award. Additionally, the "research and demonstration application of key technologies of urban rail transit cloud edge computing platform" was awarded the Second Prize of 2023 Urban Rail Transit Science and Technology Progress Award. In the high-speed rail sector, the Company signed the contract for the train control project of the new-build Xiangyang-Jingmen high-speed railway, providing Train Control Center (TCC), Lineside Electronic Unit (LEU), and safety data network for the project. The project presents great significance for the Company in terms of sustainable development, enabling it to introduce other projects for expansion and renovation in the future. In addition, the full site testing of the first station of the Ziyang Rail Transit Line, in which the Company participated, achieved phased results. The Company provided Integrated Supervisory Control System (ISCS), Building Automation System (BAS), Supervisor Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), communication systems and so forth for the project.
In the mechanical and electrical solutions ("M&E") segment, the Company achieved stable performance with smooth executions on various projects.
With the Company's continuous dedication to the industry and the support of experienced and passionate experts, Hollysys believes that it will continue to create greater value for clients and shareholders.
Third Quarter and the First Nine months Ended March 31, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results Summary
|
(In USD thousands, except for %, number of shares and per share data)
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
Nine months ended
March 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
%
|
2024
|
2023
|
%
|
Revenues
|
$
|
173,466
|
167,636
|
3.5 %
|
$
|
597,090
|
582,410
|
2.5 %
|
Integrated solutions contracts
|
$
|
138,455
|
139,149
|
(0.5) %
|
$
|
468,674
|
471,204
|
(0.5) %
|
Products sales
|
$
|
16,474
|
10,386
|
58.6 %
|
$
|
40,195
|
34,174
|
17.6 %
|
Service rendered
|
$
|
18,537
|
18,101
|
2.4 %
|
$
|
88,221
|
77,032
|
14.5 %
|
Cost of revenues
|
$
|
123,343
|
122,641
|
0.6 %
|
$
|
411,779
|
387,727
|
6.2 %
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
50,123
|
44,995
|
11.4 %
|
$
|
185,311
|
194,683
|
(4.8) %
|
Total operating expenses
|
$
|
47,404
|
33,973
|
39.5 %
|
$
|
134,569
|
119,269
|
12.8 %
|
Selling
|
$
|
15,470
|
14,577
|
6.1 %
|
$
|
51,524
|
43,615
|
18.1 %
|
General and administrative
|
$
|
22,771
|
11,921
|
91.0 %
|
$
|
47,165
|
44,394
|
6.2 %
|
Research and development
|
$
|
19,287
|
15,662
|
23.1 %
|
$
|
65,912
|
53,452
|
23.3 %
|
VAT refunds and government subsidies
|
$
|
(10,124)
|
(8,187)
|
23.7 %
|
$
|
(30,032)
|
(22,192)
|
35.3 %
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
2,719
|
11,022
|
(75.3) %
|
$
|
50,742
|
75,414
|
(32.7) %
|
Other income, net
|
$
|
1,139
|
1,626
|
(30.0) %
|
$
|
836
|
2,748
|
(69.6) %
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
$
|
207
|
(1,244)
|
(116.6) %
|
$
|
(847)
|
2,280
|
(137.1) %
|
Impairment loss of investments in securities
|
$
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
$
|
(69)
|
-
|
-
|
Share of net (loss) income of equity
|
$
|
(912)
|
690
|
(232.2) %
|
$
|
(614)
|
2,355
|
(126.1) %
|
Gains on disposal of an investment in
|
$
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
845
|
(100.0) %
|
Interest income
|
$
|
3,675
|
2,941
|
25.0 %
|
$
|
10,343
|
9,020
|
14.7 %
|
Interest expenses
|
$
|
(704)
|
(252)
|
179.4 %
|
$
|
(1,435)
|
(621)
|
131.1 %
|
Income tax expenses
|
$
|
2,320
|
3,188
|
(27.2) %
|
$
|
9,444
|
10,694
|
(11.7) %
|
Net (loss) income attributable to non-
|
$
|
(105)
|
27
|
(488.9) %
|
$
|
(177)
|
136
|
(230.1) %
|
Net income attributable to Hollysys
|
$
|
3,909
|
11,568
|
(66.2) %
|
$
|
49,689
|
81,211
|
(38.8) %
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.06
|
0.19
|
(68.4) %
|
$
|
0.80
|
1.32
|
(39.4) %
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.06
|
0.19
|
(68.4) %
|
$
|
0.80
|
1.31
|
(38.9) %
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
$
|
-
|
672
|
(100.0) %
|
$
|
348
|
2,849
|
(87.8) %
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
$
|
290
|
340
|
(14.7) %
|
$
|
937
|
1,017
|
(7.9) %
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to
|
$
|
4,199
|
12,580
|
(66.6) %
|
$
|
50,974
|
85,077
|
(40.1) %
|
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share(1)
|
$
|
0.07
|
0.20
|
(65.0) %
|
$
|
0.82
|
1.38
|
(40.6) %
|
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1)
|
$
|
0.07
|
0.20
|
(65.0) %
|
$
|
0.82
|
1.37
|
(40.1) %
|
Basic weighted average number of ordinary
|
62,127,607
|
61,595,286
|
0.9 %
|
61,987,252
|
61,449,939
|
0.9 %
|
Diluted weighted average number of
|
62,426,784
|
62,127,557
|
0.5 %
|
62,312,957
|
62,015,929
|
0.5 %
|
(1) See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about these non-GAAP measures.
Operational Results Analysis for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $173.5 million, as compared to $167.6 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, representing an increase of 3.5%. In terms of revenues by type, integrated contracts revenue decreased by 0.5% to $138.5 million, products sales revenue increased by 58.6% to $16.5 million, and services revenue increased by 2.4% to $18.5 million.
The following table sets forth the Company's total revenues by segment for the periods indicated.
|
(In USD thousands, except for %)
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
Nine months ended March 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
$
|
% of Total
|
$
|
% of Total
|
$
|
% of Total
|
$
|
% of Total
|
Industrial Automation
|
117,361
|
67.6
|
112,407
|
67.0
|
369,764
|
61.9
|
365,183
|
62.7
|
Rail Transportation
|
39,998
|
23.1
|
36,197
|
21.6
|
164,333
|
27.5
|
153,265
|
26.3
|
Mechanical and
|
16,107
|
9.3
|
19,032
|
11.4
|
62,993
|
10.6
|
63,962
|
11.0
|
Total
|
173,466
|
100.0
|
167,636
|
100.0
|
597,090
|
100.0
|
582,410
|
100.0
Gross margin was 28.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to 26.8% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The overall gross margin fluctuated, as the gross margin for integrated solutions contracts varied. Gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, product sales, and service rendered was 18.9%, 75.3% and 62.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, respectively, as compared to 18.3%, 69.5% and 68.3% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 29.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to 27.0% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts was 19.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to 18.5% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts.
Selling expenses were $15.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $0.9 million, or 6.1%, compared to $14.6 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 8.9% and 8.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
General and administrative expenses were $22.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $10.9 million, or 91.0%, compared to $11.9 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily attributable to a $6.9 million increase in third-party consulting fees and a $2.6 million increase in credit losses. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 13.1% and 7.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Research and development expenses were $19.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $3.6 million, or 23.1%, compared to $15.7 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, which was primarily due to a $3.7 million increase in labor cost for the increase in research and development staff for strategic technological innovation. Research and development expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 11.1% and 9.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $10.1 million for three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $8.2 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, representing a $1.9 million, or 23.7%, increase.
The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $2.3 million and 37.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, respectively, as compared to $3.2 million and 21.6% for comparable period in the prior fiscal year, respectively. The effective tax rate fluctuates, as the Company's subsidiaries contributed different pre-tax income at different tax rates.
Net income attributable to Hollysys was $3.9 million, representing a decrease of 66.2% from $11.6 million reported in the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys, was $4.2 million or $0.07 per diluted share. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys.
Diluted earnings per share was $0.06 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of 68.4% from $0.19 reported in the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.07 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of 65.0% from $0.20 reported in the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. These were calculated based on 62.4 million and 62.1 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.
Contracts and Backlog Highlights
Hollysys achieved $240.4 million of value of new contracts for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Order backlog of contracts presents the amount of unrealized revenue to be earned from the contracts that Hollysys won. The backlog was $992.2 million as of March 31, 2024. The following table sets forth a breakdown of the value of new contracts achieved and backlog by segment.
|
(In USD thousands, except for %)
|
Value of new contracts achieved
|
Backlog
|
for the three months
ended March 31, 2024
|
as of March 31, 2024
|
$
|
% of Total
|
$
|
% of Total
|
Industrial Automation
|
183,941
|
76.5
|
412,094
|
41.5
|
Rail Transportation
|
34,158
|
14.2
|
393,073
|
39.6
|
Mechanical and Electrical Solutions
|
22,328
|
9.3
|
187,053
|
18.9
|
Total
|
240,427
|
100.0
|
992,220
|
100.0
Cash Flow Highlights
For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the total net cash outflow was $50.0 million. The net cash used in operating activities was $37.4 million. The net cash used in investing activities was $6.5 million, mainly consisting of $1.5 million purchases of short-term investments and $4.9 million purchases of property, plant and equipment. The net cash provided by financing activities was $2.2 million, mainly consisting of $2.3 million proceeds from long-term bank loans.
Balance Sheet Highlights
The total amount of cash and cash equivalents were $697.9 million, $747.5 million, and $640.2 million as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.
For the three months ended March 31, 2024, DSO was 183 days, as compared to 176 days for the comparable period of prior fiscal year and 138 days for the last fiscal quarter; inventory turnover days were 84 days, as compared to 87 days for the comparable period of prior fiscal year and 68 days for the last fiscal quarter.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.
Hollysys is a leading automation control system solutions provider in China, with overseas operations in eight other countries and regions throughout Asia. Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry know-how, Hollysys empowers its customers with enhanced operational safety, reliability, efficiency, and intelligence which are critical to their businesses. Hollysys derives its revenues mainly from providing integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transportation automation. In industrial automation, Hollysys delivers the full spectrum of automation hardware, software, and services spanning field devices, control systems, enterprise manufacturing management and cloud-based applications. In rail transportation automation, Hollysys provides advanced signaling control and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems for high-speed rail and urban rail (including subways). Founded in 1993, with technical expertise and innovation, Hollysys has grown from a research team specializing in automation control in the power industry into a group providing integrated automation control system solutions for customers in diverse industry verticals. As of June 30, 2023, Hollysys had cumulatively carried out more than 45,000 projects for approximately 23,000 customers in various sectors including power, petrochemical, high-speed rail, and urban rail, in which Hollysys has established leading market positions.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding the ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Hollysys' management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.
For further information, please contact:
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.
www.hollysys.com
+8610-58981386
[email protected]
|
HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Net revenues
|
Integrated solutions contracts
|
$
|
138,455
|
$
|
139,149
|
$
|
468,674
|
$
|
471,204
|
Products sales
|
16,474
|
10,386
|
40,195
|
34,174
|
Revenue from services
|
18,537
|
18,101
|
88,221
|
77,032
|
Total net revenues
|
173,466
|
167,636
|
597,090
|
582,410
|
Costs of integrated solutions contracts
|
112,303
|
113,732
|
371,276
|
351,879
|
Cost of products sold
|
4,061
|
3,170
|
10,501
|
8,410
|
Costs of services rendered
|
6,979
|
5,739
|
30,002
|
27,438
|
Gross profit
|
50,123
|
44,995
|
185,311
|
194,683
|
Operating expenses
|
Selling
|
15,470
|
14,577
|
51,524
|
43,615
|
General and administrative
|
22,771
|
11,921
|
47,165
|
44,394
|
Research and development
|
19,287
|
15,662
|
65,912
|
53,452
|
VAT refunds and government subsidies
|
(10,124)
|
(8,187)
|
(30,032)
|
(22,192)
|
Total operating expenses
|
47,404
|
33,973
|
134,569
|
119,269
|
Income from operations
|
2,719
|
11,022
|
50,742
|
75,414
|
Other income, net
|
1,139
|
1,626
|
836
|
2,748
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
207
|
(1,244)
|
(847)
|
2,280
|
Gains on disposal of an investment in securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
845
|
Impairment loss of investments in investment in securities
|
-
|
-
|
(69)
|
-
|
Share of net (loss) income of equity investees
|
(912)
|
690
|
(614)
|
2,355
|
Interest income
|
3,675
|
2,941
|
10,343
|
9,020
|
Interest expenses
|
(704)
|
(252)
|
(1,435)
|
(621)
|
Income before income taxes
|
6,124
|
14,783
|
58,956
|
92,041
|
Income taxes expenses
|
2,320
|
3,188
|
9,444
|
10,694
|
Net income
|
3,804
|
11,595
|
49,512
|
81,347
|
Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(105)
|
27
|
(177)
|
136
|
Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation
|
$
|
3,909
|
$
|
11,568
|
$
|
49,689
|
$
|
81,211
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil
|
Translation adjustments
|
(16,355)
|
20,805
|
4,792
|
(29,577)
|
Comprehensive income
|
(12,551)
|
32,400
|
54,304
|
51,770
|
Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-
|
(122)
|
345
|
(177)
|
536
|
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Hollysys
|
$
|
(12,429)
|
$
|
32,055
|
$
|
54,481
|
$
|
51,234
|
Net income per ordinary share:
|
Basic
|
0.06
|
0.19
|
0.80
|
1.32
|
Diluted
|
0.06
|
0.19
|
0.80
|
1.31
|
Shares used in net income per share computation:
|
Basic
|
62,127,607
|
61,595,286
|
61,987,252
|
61,449,939
|
Diluted
|
62,426,784
|
62,127,557
|
62,312,957
|
62,015,929
|
HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)
|
March 31,
|
December
|
2024
|
2023
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
697,936
|
$
|
747,507
|
Short-term investments
|
9,902
|
9,074
|
Restricted cash
|
24,217
|
24,492
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $64,232 and $62,968 as
|
330,311
|
352,399
|
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net of allowance for credit losses
|
253,859
|
244,154
|
Accounts receivable retention
|
5,128
|
5,297
|
Other receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,796 and $15,707 as of
|
21,871
|
16,011
|
Advances to suppliers
|
29,059
|
31,687
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
30,521
|
22,482
|
Inventories
|
111,061
|
106,691
|
Prepaid expenses
|
778
|
441
|
Income tax recoverable
|
1,109
|
1,115
|
Total current assets
|
1,515,752
|
1,561,350
|
Non-current assets
|
Restricted cash
|
11,297
|
11,425
|
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
|
2,086
|
1,570
|
Accounts receivable retention
|
6,337
|
7,070
|
Prepaid expenses
|
3
|
2
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
162,225
|
164,833
|
Prepaid land leases
|
11,278
|
11,569
|
Intangible assets, net
|
8,169
|
8,598
|
Investments in equity investees
|
47,887
|
48,683
|
Investments securities
|
1,535
|
1,552
|
Goodwill
|
19,247
|
19,359
|
Deferred tax assets
|
12,404
|
9,454
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
2,985
|
3,435
|
Total non-current assets
|
285,453
|
287,550
|
Total assets
|
1,801,205
|
1,848,900
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Short-term bank loans
|
53
|
67
|
Current portion of long-term loans
|
15,241
|
15,245
|
Accounts payable
|
173,457
|
181,618
|
Construction costs payable
|
15,443
|
18,650
|
Deferred revenue
|
216,702
|
223,005
|
Accrued payroll and related expenses
|
21,521
|
39,496
|
Income tax payable
|
5,221
|
4,004
|
Warranty liabilities
|
3,712
|
3,663
|
Other tax payables
|
5,604
|
10,540
|
Accrued liabilities
|
39,263
|
35,580
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
3,890
|
4,043
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
1,497
|
1,934
|
Total current liabilities
|
501,604
|
537,845
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Accrued liabilities
|
728
|
666
|
Long-term loans
|
50,279
|
48,638
|
Accounts payable
|
2,789
|
2,851
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
11,178
|
11,665
|
Warranty liabilities
|
2,564
|
2,573
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
1,180
|
1,227
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
68,718
|
67,620
|
Total liabilities
|
570,322
|
605,465
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
-
|
-
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized;
|
62
|
62
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
247,255
|
247,256
|
Statutory reserves
|
86,914
|
81,060
|
Retained earnings
|
1,003,430
|
1,005,375
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
(107,625)
|
(91,287)
|
Total Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholder's equity
|
1,230,036
|
1,242,466
|
Non-controlling interests
|
847
|
969
|
Total equity
|
1,230,883
|
1,243,435
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
1,801,205
|
$
|
1,848,900
|
HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In USD thousands)
|
Three months
|
Nine months
|
March 31, 2024
|
March 31,
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
3,804
|
$
|
49,512
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
2,969
|
7,543
|
Amortization of prepaid land leases
|
81
|
244
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
290
|
937
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
2,915
|
(4,924)
|
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
(70)
|
(136)
|
Share of net income (loss) of equity investees
|
912
|
614
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
-
|
348
|
Deferred income tax expenses
|
(3,456)
|
(2,337)
|
Impairment loss of investments in investment in securities
|
-
|
69
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable and retention
|
13,100
|
(11,796)
|
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
|
(13,117)
|
427
|
Inventories
|
(5,554)
|
1,753
|
Advances to suppliers
|
2,266
|
(424)
|
Other receivables
|
(6,033)
|
(2,442)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
(344)
|
(180)
|
Due from related parties
|
(8,280)
|
(4,482)
|
Accounts payable
|
(5,837)
|
2,089
|
Deferred revenue
|
(3,707)
|
33,372
|
Accruals and other payables
|
(13,646)
|
(10,376)
|
Due to related parties
|
(154)
|
(2,265)
|
Income tax payable
|
1,250
|
(1,679)
|
Other tax payables
|
(4,803)
|
(4,983)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
(37,414)
|
50,884
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of short-term investments
|
(1,492)
|
(21,965)
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
(4,873)
|
(25,499)
|
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
111
|
268
|
Maturity of short-term investments
|
399
|
45,260
|
Investment of an investment in securities
|
-
|
(35)
|
Investment of an equity investee
|
(664)
|
(664)
|
Proceeds from acquisition of a subsidiary
|
-
|
390
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(6,519)
|
(2,245)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
|
171
|
237
|
Repayments of short-term bank loans
|
(184)
|
(184)
|
Proceeds from long-term bank loans
|
2,348
|
33,915
|
Repayments of long-term bank loans
|
(136)
|
(510)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
2,199
|
33,458
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
|
(8,240)
|
3,223
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
(49,974)
|
85,320
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
$
|
783,424
|
648,130
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
733,450
|
733,450
Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, in evaluating our results, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., as well as non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.
These non-GAAP financial measures serve as additional indicators of our operating performance and not as any replacement for other measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the share-based compensation expenses, which are calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. They will not result in any cash inflows or outflows. We believe that using non-GAAP measures help our shareholders to have a better understanding of our operating results and growth prospects.
Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., as well as non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to gross profit and gross margin, gross profit and gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., basic and diluted earnings per share, or any other measure of performance, or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., as well as non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. The Company encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as gross profit and gross margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles. The following table provides a reconciliation of our gross profit and gross margin to non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin for the periods indicated.
|
(In USD thousands, except for %)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
March 31,
|
March 31
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
50,123
|
$
|
44,995
|
185,311
|
$
|
194,683
|
Gross margin(1)
|
28.9 %
|
26.8 %
|
31.0 %
|
33.4 %
|
Add:
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
290
|
340
|
937
|
1,017
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
50,413
|
$
|
45,335
|
$
|
186,248
|
$
|
195,700
|
Non-GAAP gross margin(2)
|
29.1 %
|
27.0 %
|
31.2 %
|
33.6 %
|
(1) Gross margin represents gross profit for the period as a percentage of revenue for such period.
|
(2) Non-GAAP gross margin represents non-GAAP gross profit for the period as a percentage of revenue for such period.
We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts as gross profit and gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, respectively, adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles associated with integrated solutions contracts. The following table provides a reconciliation of the gross profit of integrated solutions contracts to non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts for the periods indicated.
|
(In USD thousands, except for %)
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
Nine months ended March 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Gross profit of integrated
|
$
|
26,152
|
$
|
25,417
|
$
|
97,398
|
$
|
119,325
|
Gross margin of integrated
|
18.9 %
|
18.3 %
|
20.8 %
|
25.3 %
|
Add:
Amortization of acquired intangible
|
290
|
340
|
937
|
1,017
|
Non-GAAP gross profit of
|
$
|
26,442
|
$
|
25,757
|
$
|
98,335
|
$
|
120,342
|
Non-GAAP gross margin of
|
19.1 %
|
18.5 %
|
21.0 %
|
25.5 %
|
(1) Gross margin of integrated solutions contracts represents gross profit of integrated solutions contracts for the period as a
|
(2) Non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts represents non-GAAP gross profit of integrated solutions contracts
We define non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys as net income attributable to Hollysys adjusted to exclude the share-based compensation expenses and non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income attributable to Hollysys to non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys for the periods indicated.
|
(In USD thousands)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation
|
$
|
3,909
|
$
|
11,568
|
$
|
49,689
|
$
|
81,211
|
Add:
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
-
|
672
|
348
|
2,849
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
290
|
340
|
937
|
1,017
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys
|
$
|
4,199
|
$
|
12,580
|
$
|
50,974
|
$
|
85,077
Non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share represents non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods (or on a diluted basis). The following table provides a reconciliation of our basic (or diluted) earnings per share to non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share for the periods indicated.
|
(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation
|
$
|
3,909
|
$
|
11,568
|
$
|
49,689
|
$
|
81,211
|
Add:
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
-
|
672
|
348
|
2,849
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
290
|
340
|
937
|
1,017
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to
|
$
|
4,199
|
$
|
12,580
|
$
|
50,974
|
$
|
85,077
|
Weighted average number of basic ordinary
|
62,127,607
|
61,595,286
|
61,987,252
|
61,449,939
|
Weighted average number of diluted ordinary
|
62,426,784
|
62,127,557
|
62,312,957
|
62,015,929
|
Basic earnings per share(1)
|
0.06
|
0.19
|
0.80
|
1.32
|
Add:
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
0.06
|
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share(3)
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
0.20
|
$
|
0.82
|
$
|
1.38
|
Diluted earnings per share(1)
|
0.06
|
0.19
|
0.80
|
1.31
|
Add:
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
0.06
|
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(3)
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
0.20
|
$
|
0.82
|
$
|
1.37
|
(1) Basic (or diluted) earnings per share is derived from net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. for
|
(2) Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share is derived from non-GAAP adjustments to net income divided by weighted
|
(3) Non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share is derived from non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation
