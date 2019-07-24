Hollysys Automation Technologies to Announce Fiscal Year 2019 and the Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on August 14, 2019 US ET

BEIJING, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for fiscal year 2019 and the fourth quarter on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 pm August 14, 2019 U.S. Eastern Time / 9:00 am August 15, 2019 Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results for fiscal year 2019 and the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2019 and business outlook.

To participate, please call the following numbers ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call identification number is 2099053.

Standard International Dial-In Number: +65 67135090

Participant Local Dial-In Numbers:

Australia, Sydney +61 290833212 China, Domestic 4006208038 China, Domestic Landline only 8008190121 China, Hong Kong +852 30186771 Japan, Tokyo +81 345036012 Korea (South), Seoul +82 27395177 China, Taipei +886 255723895 United Kingdom, London +44 2036214779 United States, New York +1 8456750437 Participant ITFS Dial-In Numbers:

Australia 1800411623 Australia 1300717205 Belgium 080071900 Canada 18663861016 China, Hong Kong 800906601 China, Taiwan 0809091568 France 0800912761 Germany 08001820671 India 18002666846 Indonesia, PT Indosat access 0018030179156 Indonesia, PT Telkom access 0078030179156 Italy 800874737 Japan 0120925376 Korea (South), Domestic 0808500474 Malaysia 1800820152 Netherlands 08000221931 New Zealand 0800880084 Norway 80010719 Philippines 180016120306 Switzerland 0800561006 Thailand 001800656772 United Kingdom 08082346646 United States 18665194004

In addition, a recording of the conference call will be accessible within 48 hours via Hollysys' website at: http://hollysys.investorroom.com

About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI)

Hollysys is a leading automation control system solutions provider in China, with overseas operations in eight other countries and regions throughout Asia. Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry know-how, Hollysys empowers its customers with enhanced operational safety, reliability, efficiency, and intelligence which are critical to their businesses. Hollysys derives its revenues mainly from providing integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transportation. In industrial automation, Hollysys delivers the full spectrum of automation hardware, software, and services spanning field devices, control systems, enterprise manufacturing management and cloud-based applications. In rail transportation, Hollysys provides advanced signaling control and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems for high-speed rail and urban rail (including subways). Founded in 1993, with technical expertise and innovation, Hollysys has grown from a research team specializing in automation control in the power industry into a group providing integrated automation control system solutions for customers in diverse industry verticals. As of March 2019, Hollysys had cumulatively carried out more than 25,000 projects for approximately 15,000 customers in various sectors including power, petrochemical, high-speed rail, and urban rail, in which Hollysys has established leading market positions.

SAFE HARBOUR:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding: the ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Hollysys' management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

www.hollysys.com

+8610-58981386

investors@hollysys.com

SOURCE Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd

