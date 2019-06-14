Hollywood Access, Inc. Partners with Warner/Chappell Writer, Sha Sha Jones, and Distributors, Big Top Entertainment and the Orchard Sony Music Entertainment, to Launch the Music Career of Child Prodigy, Chloe J

LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas based entertainment company, Hollywood Access, Inc., teams up with Warner/Chappell Music writer, Sha Sha Jones, known for her contributions to such artists as Tamar Braxton, Omarion, and Mya to pen, KRAWLZ, the first release of child prodigy, Chloe J. Chloe J is the second recording artist to be launched by Hollywood Access, Inc., who, through their partnership with PR Firm, Schure Media Group, and distributors Big Top Entertainment (BTE) and The Orchard Sony Music Entertainment, launched the music career of former Disney star, Brandon Severs, in 2018.

Hollywood Access, Inc. discovered Chloe J nearly six years ago. In addition to launching her music career, the entertainment company has also been instrumental in helping the SAG-AFTRA-eligible actor secure roles in three films, a commercial, and the Amazon movie for TV, American Girl Summer Camp: Friends for Life.

Chloe J's heart has always been set towards music. In 2018, she sang the National Anthem to a crowd of 18,000+, for the Las Vegas NHL Golden Knights, as well as opened for the 2018 NBA Summer League. Earlier this year, Chloe J was the featured soloist for Emmy nominated, 4-Time Top Ten Billboard Charting Artist, Frankie Moreno.

Through their partnership with distributors, Big Top Entertainment and the Orchard Sony Music Entertainment, Hollywood Access, Inc. has access to world-wide distribution for their artists. In addition to distribution, by also partnering with BTE's Billboard Charting Production team, led by Curt "Marv" Johnson, Hollywood Access, Inc. was able to secure a Production Deal for the young singer. As one of BTE's artists, Chloe J joins the likes of Billboard charting duo, Friends Wit Nobody, who recently surpassed 1.25 million streams with their single, "WHOAAA," ft. artist/Reality TV personality, Jhonni Blaze.

Chloe J's groundbreaking single, KRAWLZ, is streaming on all digital platforms. The KRAWLZ Official Music Video can be seen at: bit.ly/Krawlz_YouTube.

Hollywood Access, Inc. is a Las Vegas based entertainment company focused on developing and launching the careers of actors, models and singers. The company provides ongoing, professional training and management services, which strategically market its clients to top film/TV, music, and modeling industry professionals. To obtain more information about Hollywood Access, Inc. visit: www.hollywoodaccessinc.com.

