Hollywood Access, Inc. Teams Up With PR Firm, Schure Media Group and Distributors, Big Top Entertainment and The Orchard Sony Music Entertainment, to Launch the Music Career of Actor, Brandon Severs, of Disney's "Walk the Prank"

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its expansion, Las Vegas entertainment company, Hollywood Access, Inc. (HAI), teams up with high profile PR firm, Schure Media Group, and distributors Big Top Entertainment and The Orchard Sony Music Entertainment, to launch the music career of actor, Brandon Severs, who plays "Dusty" on Disney's "Walk the Prank," currently airing its third season on Disney XD.

Actor/Recording Artist, Brandon Severs

Hollywood Access, Inc. discovered Brandon when he was just 8 years old, and developed him into an actor whose personality and skills caught the attention of Hollywood. Brandon has since secured several National Network Commercials, and Co-Star, Guest Star, and Series Regular roles on television. Now 13 years old, Brandon is ready to show the world that in addition to acting he is also a singer, with the release of his first single, CHAMELEON. Hollywood Access, Inc. has teamed with some of the industry's best to launch Brandon Severs into the music industry, an aspect of the business so many Disney kids have gone into, including: Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Zendaya, and others.

Hollywood Access, Inc. has a 10-year history of launching the television careers of kids, teens and adults, and is excited about its expansion from Film/TV to music. HAI's first music career and project launch are Brandon Severs and CHAMELEON, with an anticipated second music career and project launch planned for early summer. Known for its discovery, development and launching of careers in the Entertainment industry, Hollywood Access, Inc. is confident that its expansion into the music business will also be successful.

Look for the release of Brandon Severs' CHAMELEON this Friday, April 27th, 2018 with an exclusive music video premiere by YSBNow.com.

ABOUT HOLLYWOOD ACCESS INC.

Hollywood Access, Inc., is a Las Vegas entertainment company focused on developing the careers of actors, models and singers. HAI provides ongoing professional training and strategically markets its clients to top Hollywood and New York industry professionals including agents, casting directors, directors and producers. The Hollywood Access, Inc. mission is to identify, train, market and manage the careers of star talent including actors, models and singers. To obtain more information about Hollywood Access, Inc. visit: http://www.hollywoodaccessinc.com.

