Hollywood Actors / Filmmakers Daniel Baldwin and Andy Bowles to Film Documentary "My Promise To PJ" in Pamplona, Spain

PAMPLONA, Spain, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "My Promise To PJ" is a documentary that follows Daniel Baldwin as he deals with the loss of his friend (PJ) Patrick Michael Raynor JR from a drug overdose. Baldwin, at 58 years old, is to participate in the running (encierro) of the bulls during the Fiesta de San Fermín on the morning of July 12th to honor a promise he made to his friend PJ, which was should PJ become 2 years sober, that he and Baldwin would run with the bulls together in Pamplona to celebrate his sobriety.

Daniel Baldwin Daniel Baldwin before and current physical transformation

Tragically, that day never came, and after 3 years of sobriety, PJ died of a surprise drug overdose. Haunted from the loss of PJ, Baldwin is running with the bulls to honor the promise he made to his beloved friend. The documentary follows Baldwin as he trained for months dropping 57 lbs. of weight in preparation. A drastic change from his former 285 lbs to now 228 lbs. Baldwin is focused on speed and agility as he pushes his physical fitness training to the limit and is currently running the 40-yard dash in 5 seconds flat; a faster speed than some NFL linemen.

Andy Bowles, in support of Baldwin, will film the Festival of San Fermin in all its glory and Baldwin's run on the morning of the July 12th. The documentary is being produced by Baldwin through his "MY Promise To PJ LLC" as a memorial of PJ's life and Baldwin's journey to cope with the loss of his friend as he keeps the promise he made.

