Hollywood Agency Adds Steve Saleeba to Senior Team

HINGHAM, Mass., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Agency, an integrated public relations and communications agency servicing both consumer and B2B brands, has announced a key leadership hire. Steve Saleeba joins the agency in the role of senior account director. As a member of the agency's senior leadership team, he will contribute to the strategic direction and growth of the agency and its clients. He will also lead media relations strategy, providing market intelligence on overall media trends and maintaining relationships with leaders in local, regional and national media.

Saleeba comes from a background in public relations and journalism. He spent seven years at Elevate Communications, most recently as senior media relations manager, where his main role was to manage public relations for The Boston Globe, helping to launch major Boston Globe Media initiatives including STAT News, the inaugural HUBweek, #FreePress editorial campaign, the Spotlight movie, and most recently, The Emancipator.

In addition to The Globe, Saleeba worked on PR campaigns for dozens of organizations across professional sports, non-profit, government, finance, science, technology, healthcare, real estate development, author, retail and consumer sectors to develop impactful, newsworthy storylines that advance client goals and position them as leaders in their respective fields.

"Contributing to a client's success in a collaborative environment has always been the most rewarding part of PR for me," Saleeba said of joining Hollywood Agency. "The team at Hollywood has demonstrated from the beginning that a team philosophy is a major priority."

"We're excited to have Steve contributing his nearly two decades of media and PR expertise," said Darlene Hollywood, founder and principal of Hollywood Agency. "With the agency growing at a rapid pace, his addition will complement the outstanding talents of the team we have in place."

Prior to his career in public relations, Saleeba worked as a television and digital news producer in Boston at WBZ-TV/WBZ NewsRadio/CBSBoston.com, WHDH-TV and WFXT-TV. He was part of a team at WBZ awarded the prestigious Alfred I. DuPont - Columbia University and George Foster Peabody awards for coverage of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

He is also an adjunct professor and advisory board member at Regis College, teaching a class on Sports Communication. Saleeba resides in Franklin, MA with his wife and four children.

About Hollywood Agency

At Hollywood Agency, a nationally recognized integrated communications firm, We Make Brands Famous™. With a focus on partnering with compelling brands whose culture and values mirror its own, Hollywood Agency works with innovators in the consumer goods and services, B2B and non-profit industries. Named one of the fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts twice, Hollywood Agency has earned more than 40 industry awards. To learn more, visit hollywoodagency.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

