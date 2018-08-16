Hollywood Agency Clinches Social Influencer Campaign Category Win In PR Daily's Media Relations Awards

HINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Agency, an integrated public relations and communications agency servicing both consumer and B2B brands, rounds out this awards season with a Social Influencer Campaign category win in the PR Daily 2018 Media Relations Awards for work conducted on behalf of Samsonite's Lipault Paris brand.

The annual awards program celebrates the most notable campaigns, initiatives and one-offs in the communication, public relations, marketing and media industries. Hollywood Agency was selected as the Social Influencer Campaign category winner from a wide pool of reputable entries. The win places Hollywood Agency among an elite group of marketing agencies and powerhouse brands.

In selecting Hollywood Agency as the category winner, judges cited the team's ability to not only engage the right influencers based on the target consumer, but also for its tremendous success in garnering national coverage and overall brand awareness for the Lipault Paris brand.

This marks the eleventh industry win for Hollywood in 2018. In addition, the agency earned three honorable mentions for executing far-reaching campaigns in the Thought Leadership and Product or Service Launch categories.

"Here at Hollywood, we have a unique ability to connect brands to their desired consumers through highly targeted programs, whether via traditional or digital, owned or earned channels," said Hollywood Agency Principal Darlene Hollywood. "This accolade is a testament to our growth as a truly integrated agency and our ability to deliver client campaigns at scale."

