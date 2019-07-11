Hollywood Agency Closes Out The First Half Of 2019 With Six Industry Awards

HINGHAM, Mass., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Agency, an integrated public relations and communications agency servicing both consumer and B2B brands, has been awarded six industry accolades from leading regional and international organizations, including recognition from the world's most coveted public relations award programs.

Hollywood Agency was awarded a PRSA Silver Anvil Award for an influencer marketing program developed to increase awareness for leading global toy and infant brand TOMY International. The Silver Anvil Awards recognize strategic public relations programs that incorporate sound insights and analysis, planning, executive and evaluation – meeting the highest standards of performance in the profession.

Similarly, the agency's influencer campaign for TOMY International was recognized by the PR News Social Shake-Up Awards and the Holmes Report SABRE Awards. The Social Shake-Up Awards recognize outstanding social media campaigns in a number of categories for consumer, B2B and nonprofit organizations. The Holmes Report SABRE awards, the world's largest PR awards program, recognize superior achievement in branding and reputation across the world.

Hollywood Agency was also awarded three PR Club Bell Ringer Awards for a media relations campaign for Vesper Technology's Series B round; an influencer campaign for TOMY International; and a social media video campaign for TOMY brand The First Years. The PR Club Bell Ringer Awards symbolize outstanding achievement for New England public relations and marketing professionals.

"This marks yet another year our agency has proven its exceptional work in the eyes of those who set the highest standards of performance in our industry," said Hollywood Agency Principal Darlene Hollywood. "We are proud to be recognized amongst the most influential and coveted brands and agencies across the industry. I commend my team for its creative thinking and hard work bringing these award-winning campaigns to life."

About Hollywood Agency

Hollywood Agency is a nationally recognized integrated communications firm that specializes in making brands famous. With a focus on partnering with compelling brands whose culture and values mirror its own, Hollywood Agency works with innovators in the consumer goods and services, technology and healthcare industries. Named one of the fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts twice, Hollywood Agency has earned more than 40 industry awards. To learn more, visit hollywoodagency.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

