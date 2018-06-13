Hollywood Agency Grows B2B Business Portfolio; Adds Vesper And SecureCircle To Client Roster

Vesper is a Boston-based developer of the world's most advanced acoustic sensors that power connected devices like smartphones, IoT and connected cars. Its award-winning microphones are driving a new era of pervasive voice interfaces and acoustic event-detection products via a proprietary piezoelectric MEMS technology.

A leader in unstructured data security for cloud-first enterprises, SecureCircle was founded in 2015 to help solve pressing industry challenges in cybersecurity. Based in Mountain View, Calif., its flagship security product is designed to meet the challenges of securing and managing unstructured data in a "zero-trust" world.

"Both Vesper and SecureCircle are bringing innovative solutions to market and we're honored to help tell their stories," said agency Principal Darlene Hollywood. "At Hollywood Agency, we partner with innovative brands that change the way we live, work or play, and both brands exemplify that by pioneering dynamic shifts in their respective categories."

SecureCircle is a marquee client for Hollywood Agency's west coast office, led by agency veteran Brooks Wallace in San Francisco.

About Hollywood Agency

Hollywood Agency is a nationally-recognized integrated communications firm that specializes in making brands famous. With a focus on partnering with compelling brands whose culture and values mirror its own, Hollywood Agency works with innovators in the consumer goods and services, technology and healthcare industries. Named one of the fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts twice, Hollywood Agency has earned more than two dozen industry awards and has offices in Boston, San Francisco and London. To learn more, visit hollywoodagency.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

