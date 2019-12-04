Hollywood Agency Grows Client Portfolio; Adds STANLEY Healthcare And Expands Services With TOMY International

HINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Agency, an integrated public relations and communications agency servicing both consumer and B2B brands, today announced the addition of client, STANLEY Healthcare and expansion of services for TOMY International to its portfolio of brands.

Both companies have named Hollywood its agency of record for support with media relations, communications strategy, speaking and award programs, and helping introduce new products to the market.

Hollywood is working with STANLEY Healthcare to launch its first direct-to-consumer product, Pria by BLACK+DECKER. Pria empowers loved ones who desire to maintain independence while staying connected to their families. By employing a HIPAA-compliant platform, the voice-enabled tabletop robot provides caregivers real-time insight into their loved one's adherence to both prescribed and over-the-counter medication therapy and wellbeing through a mobile application. Pria is the ultimate home healthcare tracking and management tool for independent individuals and their caregivers. STANLEY Healthcare's solutions are some of the most trusted in the industry, relied on by over 15,000 healthcare organizations worldwide.

Hollywood has expanded its scope of work with TOMY International, a leading global designer, producer and marketer of a broad range of innovative toys and juvenile products. The agency was awarded the US PR business in its entirety for the toy company's portfolio of brands. Hollywood continues to lead social and digital media strategy and activations for TOMY.

"Our agency is thrilled to be working with both STANLEY Healthcare and TOMY, two leaders in their respective industries," said Darlene Hollywood, founder and principal of Hollywood Agency. "The addition of these two companies supports our focus in working with varied, integrated clients, and we're honored to tell their stories."

About Hollywood Agency

Hollywood Agency is a nationally recognized integrated communications firm that specializes in making brands famous. With a focus on partnering with compelling brands whose culture and values mirror its own, Hollywood Agency works with innovators in the consumer goods and services, technology and healthcare industries. Named one of the fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts twice, Hollywood Agency has earned more than 40 industry awards. To learn more, visit hollywoodagency.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

