Dillow, promoted from vice president, has been an instrumental part of the agency's growth over his four-year tenure. During his 20 years in the public relations industry, Dillow has worked with brands such as Honeywell, Nestlé Waters North America, Keurig/Green Mountain Coffee and Jiffy Lube. In the new role, Dillow will continue to expand Hollywood's client portfolio while helping drive overall strategic direction and staff development for the agency.

"Our agency's success is directly related to the leadership and hard work from all our team members, including Jeff," said Hollywood Agency principal and founder, Darlene Hollywood. "His calmness during crises, hard work ethic and out-of-the-box thinking for both clients and new business pitches has become an essential part of our senior team. I look forward to seeing Hollywood continue to thrive under his direction."

In addition to being the agency's lead in building out expanded digital programs and offerings, Dillow holds a certification in crisis communications from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), and is the agency's point-person for crisis, issues and reputation management.

About Hollywood Agency

Hollywood Agency is a nationally recognized, integrated communications firm that makes brands famous. Partnering with compelling brands whose culture and values mirror its own, Hollywood Agency works with startups to Fortune 500 brands. Named one of the fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts for two years running, Hollywood Agency has earned three dozen industry awards and has offices in Boston and San Francisco. To learn more, visit hollywoodagency.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Beth Gibbons

Hollywood Agency

781.749.0077

beth@hollywoodagency.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hollywood-agency-promotes-jeff-dillow-to-senior-vice-president-300625037.html

SOURCE Hollywood Agency

Related Links

http://hollywoodagency.com

