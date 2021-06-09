Hollywood Agency Selected as Integrated Communications Agency of Record for South Shore Conservatory

HINGHAM, Mass., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Agency announced today that it has been selected as the integrated communications agency of record (AOR) for South Shore Conservatory, the largest community arts school in New England.

"The timing is perfect. We are thrilled to have Hollywood Agency as a partner to help spread the word and to assist on ideas to advance our mission," said Robert Cinnante, who recently joined South Shore Conservatory (SSC) as its new President. "As South Shore Conservatory emerges from a challenging year of COVID restrictions, we look forward to returning to the communities we serve in full force."

As the integrated communications AOR, Hollywood Agency will work with the Conservatory to reinforce its brand as a leader in music and performing arts through earned media, social media engagement, and events.

"We're excited to partner with a long-standing pillar of the South Shore that connects the community through vital programming and public events across the region," said Darlene Hollywood, Principal of Hollywood Agency. We are eager to team up to help tell their story of providing community through arts, and top-tier programming to everyone, no matter their ability or status."

Incorporated in 1970, South Shore Conservatory has campuses in Hingham and Duxbury Massachusetts, providing performing arts programming including music, dance, and drama. Established with the belief that the arts are vital to and an integral part of everyone's life, regardless of age, ability or circumstance, SSC aims to provide exceptional programs to the people of the areas they serve, even providing creative arts therapies program for individuals who learn differently. In addition, SSC hosts events for the community including concerts, festivals, and performances by SSC faculty and students.

Hollywood Agency is an integrated communications agency committed to making brands famous. From start-ups to household names – across multiple industries that have a compelling story to tell, Hollywood approaches its work as a partner that upholds brand organizations' standards and values, creating meaningful and impactful stories and experiences that resonate with stakeholders.

