Hollywood Bowl and Boldyn Networks set the stage for 2026 with next-gen Wi-Fi 7 upgrade

Next-generation network connects iconic venue ahead of influx of millions of visitors to LA for global events

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Bowl guests will enjoy a seamless, high-performance digital experience with the debut of a cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 network from Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), a global leader in shared communications infrastructure. Together with the LA Phil, today the partners announced the launch of this venue-wide upgrade in time for the upcoming season.

The Hollywood Bowl is a Los Angeles landmark that hosts the biggest names in entertainment and serves as the summer home of the LA Phil. The new network is live as the venue prepares for a headliner year including serving as a "must-see" destination for global visitors.

"We are incredibly proud of the work our team does every off-season to ensure the Hollywood Bowl remains the premier outdoor music venue in the world," said Meghan Umber, President of the Hollywood Bowl. "We expanded our partnership with Boldyn Networks to bring Wi-Fi 7 to the Hollywood Bowl following the success of their work at The Ford. Boldyn navigated tight timelines and weather challenges to deliver on this investment so that every guest enjoys a seamless, high-tech experience from the moment they enter the grounds."

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Bowl's 1922 amphitheater shell and surrounding grounds carry strict preservation requirements.

"The Hollywood Bowl's distinct character presented two critical challenges: historic preservation and outdoor coverage," said Jason Caliento, Chief Commercial Officer of Boldyn Networks, US. "The signal must reach each of 17,000 seats carved into the Santa Monica Mountains with an open sky above, while protecting the site's architectural and cultural integrity. Every antenna, cable route and mount required precise engineering and careful coordination. This project serves as a blueprint for how iconic venues can evolve to support the most demanding use cases from massive fan data consumption to critical venue operations."

The network upgrade introduces Wi-Fi 7 technology to provide unparalleled speed and capacity for guests, performers and operational staff throughout the venue including:

Seamless entry : Optimized bandwidth for instant mobile ticketing at all entry points

: Optimized bandwidth for instant mobile ticketing at all entry points Next-gen speeds : Blazing-fast upload and download capabilities for concertgoers to share memories in real-time

: Blazing-fast upload and download capabilities for concertgoers to share memories in real-time Mobile ordering : Expanded mobile food and drink ordering in premium seats to significantly reduce wait times

: Expanded mobile food and drink ordering in premium seats to significantly reduce wait times Frictionless Rideshare : Enhanced signal reliability for smoother communications when navigating post-show transportation

: Enhanced signal reliability for smoother communications when navigating post-show transportation Performer Areas : Wi-Fi 7 backstage and in the green room

: Wi-Fi 7 backstage and in the green room Operations: Connectivity for staff and back-of-house locations

About the Hollywood Bowl

One of the largest outdoor amphitheaters in the world, the Hollywood Bowl seats nearly 18,000 and has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922. As a public park owned by the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation and operated in partnership with the LA Phil, the Hollywood Bowl welcomes visitors from around the world and hosts the finest artists across all genres of music. For over a century, the Hollywood Bowl has offered some of the best entertainment value in Los Angeles—with many classical and jazz performances still offering $1 seats at the top of the venue. In February 2024, it was named Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year at the 35th Annual Pollstar Awards, marking the 17th time it has received this honor. For millions of Southern California music lovers, the Hollywood Bowl remains synonymous with summer. hollywoodbowl.com

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers and a leader in private networks, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks, to smart campuses, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, accelerating 5G, and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK, Our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

Learn more at: www.boldyn.com

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SOURCE Boldyn Networks