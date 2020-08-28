Hollywood brings Summer Camp to your Living Room with the release of the Movie - Camp Arrowhead - featuring Chloe Lukasiak - Rated PG now available for purchase and rent

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinemills Entertainment and Arrowhead Films announce the Worldwide Digital Release of the Feature Length Film, Camp Arrowhead.

Now available this summer 2020 take your Family on a fun and exciting journey as 19-year-old Sophie attends summer camp to help get over the loss of her mom. She makes new friends and is invited to join the archery team. As the girl's train, they get a new coach named Percy, who turns out to be a life changing new friend. Set in a whimsical High Sierra landscape, Camp Arrowhead is carried by a well written story and strong performances by Actors, Tori Keeth and features Chloe Lukasiak, star of Lifetime's Dance Mom's and Teen Choice Award recipient. Writer/Director Timothy Armstrong comments, "Chloe is an amazing powerful young lady with a commanding screen presence, her athletic sensibility made the demanding archery sequences plausible. I hope to work with her on future projects slated for later this year." "Camp Arrowhead allows audiences to experience a sense of normalcy and hope during a much-needed time in todays world. Our prayer is that this Film brings joy and comfort to our viewers," says Producer, Starla Christian.

Original Sound Track

Known for her musical contributions on Cougar Town, The Real World, and in feature films like Cowgirls N' Angels and A Cowgirl's Story, singer/songwriter/pianist Maggie McClure along with Shane Henry provide a memorable score and Original Soundtrack with hit singles, "The Other Side," "Sunshine" and the playful "What Can I Say" also available now on iTunes.

About Cinemills Entertainment

Burbank, CA. based Cinemills Entertainment is a multi-media Company that strongly believes in creating significant spiritual change and actively seeks to produce life-affirming, socially conscious, and broadly inspiring family film entertainment that moves audiences to explore topical issues influencing each of our daily lives. In association with its sister Company, CMC Media Center which offers full post production capabilities and supplies Motion Picture Equipment, Studio Facilities and Transportation Vehicles providing access to cutting-edge film equipment resulting in dramatic improvements to bottom line profits while maximizing Production value.

New Trailer

Behind the Scenes

