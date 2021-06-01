Hollywood Celebs Raise Money To Support Victims Of California Wildfires

Windsor Vineyards and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy — recently featured during the 14th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute — have enlisted stars including Zooey Deschanel, Jeff Bridges, Kim Basinger, Fran Drescher, Melissa Joan Hart, Ryan Guzman, Kevin O'Leary, Denise Richards, Sydney Sweeney, Sahara Ray, Corbin Bernsen, Jean Smart, Alison Sweeney, Camille Grammar, Josie Canseco, and Camilla Belle to design one-of-a-kind wine labels to adorn magnums of Windsor Vineyards award-winning wines.

"The wildfires and the pandemic compounded to devastating effect for many Californians in 2020," said Patricia McIlreavy, president and CEO of CDP. "It is an honor to partner with Windsor Vineyards in bringing together two items quintessentially Californian - creative artists and wine - in support of the state's recovery."

"As a Sonoma-based wine company, we feel a great affinity to the local community that was, and continues to be, affected by wildfires," said Jessica Kogan, Chief Digital Officer of Vintage Wine Estates, owner of Windsor Vineyards. "Given Windsor's 60-year history of producing the most exciting custom wine labels and bottle etches, a charity auction celebrating the creativity of today's most inspiring generational stars felt right. It's a perfect way for us to help make a real difference and support a cause that quite literally hits close to home."

The limited-edition, celebrity-designed wine magnums will be auctioned on eBay from June 1st through June 10th, 2021 with 100% of proceeds benefiting the CDP California Wildfire Recovery Fund. Donations to The Fund will support communities across the state as they prepare, rebuild and recover from wildfires.

About the CDP California Wildfire Recovery Fund:

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy's mission is to leverage the power of philanthropy to mobilize a full range of resources that strengthen the ability of communities to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. In addition to providing expertise, CDP manages domestic and international Disaster Funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking. For more information, visit: http://disasterphilanthropy.org or tweet @funds4disaster.

About Windsor Vineyards:

Windsor Vineyards is one of top three most awarded American wineries for the past 60 years. Windsor was founded by legendary winemaker Rodney Strong in 1959 to support customer requests for custom wine labels for his wines. Windsor Vineyards continues to be dedicated to producing great wine, personalized wine labels and custom-etched bottles for private and corporate customers and gift recipients in the United States and abroad. For more information visit https://www.windsorvineyards.com/pop-art-auction

