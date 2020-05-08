Hollywood Comes Together to Cover Emergency Childcare Relief for Essential Hospital Workers

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Childcare for the healthcare workers and hospital staff on the frontlines is an urgent problem. Jess Zaino, Founder and CEO of Ahmni Co. and Co-Founder of The Jane Club sprang into action to create a childcare solution at no cost to these essential workers. "This is something our community can do to help support our heroic First Responders and their families to ensure their childcare needs are met," said Zaino from her home in Los Angeles where she is a single mother to a five-year old.

Though being at home with their children is what most working parents are experiencing right now, school and daycare closures have complicated shift work for healthcare workers, particularly for low-income families who must scramble to find who will take care of their children. Jess Zaino, a former Television Producer, mobilized the Hollywood community with a GoFundMe campaign to provide a solution.

Working with Peerspace, a marketplace for event bookings, an available studio close to a local LA hospital was secured to create a free, temporary childcare center, compliant with the Department of Social Services daycare guidelines including social distance play and hazard pay for essential childcare workers. Child Care Coordinators at LA hospitals hit hardest by the pandemic are helping connect their essential workers with the community-funded resource.

Local businesses such as The Honest Company, Mesh Kids Co., and Babyquip provided their services and action-minded Hollywood parents Rachel Bloom, Daphne Oz and American Dad co-creator Mike Barker also jumped in to help. A micro-grant from the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation and support from The Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation strengthened the community effort.

Ahmni Co. is a holistic childcare solution for corporate America. Creating the future workplace today with on-premises infant care and adjacent wellness space so new parent employees can return back to work gently with their baby. This employer-sponsored wellness benefit is more important than ever in a pandemic and post-pandemic world - shifting the workplace landscape in support of the "new normal".

