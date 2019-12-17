Hollywood Dentist Dr. Jason Wilner Discusses the Advantages of Dental Veneers

Many of the common contributors to smile insecurity have easy dental fixes that are often overlooked due to worries about costly dental procedures. However, dentist Jason Wilner aims to make dental veneers , a popular option for correcting a number of cosmetic dentistry issues, an affordable option for residents of Hollywood, FL.

Florida Dental Solutions, Affordable Boutique Dentistry

Florida Dental Solutions is a new comprehensive boutique dental practice in Hollywood, FL started by NYU College of Dentistry graduate Dr. Jason Wilner.

Dr. Wilner believes everyone should have access to affordable dental care and prides himself on building relationships with his patients and making them feel at home when they come to his practice.

The Advantages of Dental Veneers

Dental veneers are a form of cosmetic dentistry that can fix a myriad of common dental woes. Comprised of a thin layer of porcelain or resin, dental veneers are custom built to fit over a patient's teeth correcting imperfections such as discoloration or chipped teeth.

Some of the advantages of dental veneers lie in their stain-resistant properties, natural appearance, comfort on the gums, and durability. They can also be brightened to any level desired in order to give the patient a more radiant smile.

Porcelain or resin veneers can be a great solution for those with teeth that are discolored; teeth that are worn, chipped, or broken; teeth that are misaligned or uneven; teeth that are irregularly shaped; or even teeth with wide gaps.

Making Cosmetic Dentistry Accessible to All and the Smile Today Program

Florida Dental Solutions understands that many feel that a perfect smile is out of reach due to being priced out of traditional cosmetic dentistry procedures. That is why Dr. Jason Wilner started the Smile Today Program and made it his goal to offer the most competitive pricing for cosmetic and general dentistry procedures at Florida Dental Solutions. In some cases, financing may even be available to help patients achieve the smile of their dreams.

Additionally, current Florida Dental Solutions patients have the opportunity to apply for the Smile Today Program. Smile Today Program winners will receive a full smile makeover to help them share their smile with confidence!

Contacting Florida Dental Solutions

For more information on how dental veneers can transform the smiles of Hollywood, Florida residents or to book an appointment, visit Florida Dental Services online at fldentalsolutions.com , visit the office at 6902 Stirling Rd. Hollywood, FL 33024, or call (954) 362 4102.

