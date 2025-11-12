Hollywood Exec Kevin Reilly Named CEO of Kartel to Lead the New Era of Creative Intelligence

Media Innovator Behind The Sopranos Will Lead Kartel in Building AI-powered Creative Infrastructure for the World's Most Ambitious Brands

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kartel , the creative engineering company developing AI systems for Fortune 500 brands, agencies, and studios, today announced the appointment of veteran media executive Kevin Reilly as its new Chief Executive Officer. At Kartel, Reilly will apply decades of experience bridging storytelling and technology to accelerate the company's mission to scale creative intelligence.

Kevin Reilly, Kartel CEO

"Kartel is where imagination meets engineering – a platform built to help brands move at the speed of culture," said Kevin Reilly, Kartel's newly appointed CEO. "I've spent my career at the intersection of culture and commerce, nurturing unique voices and scaling valuable brands and IP. Kartel is built to be a trusted partner for brands seeking to empower their unique DNA with AI systems and solutions at scale."

Reilly has built and led some of the biggest and most successful brands in entertainment and is known as the creative force behind landmark shows such as The Sopranos, The Office, Glee, 30 Rock and ER. He led entertainment divisions at NBC, Fox, Turner, and FX, where he helped transform the fledgling network into a top destination brand. Reilly later served as Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, where he built and scaled the platform's content strategy and led the integration of multiple divisions around the new product launch under WarnerMedia.

"Kevin has always been at the forefront of cultural and technological shifts, from greenlighting genre-defining shows to launching billion-dollar platforms," said Ben Kusin, Kartel's co-founder. "With AI reshaping how creative work gets done, there's no one better to lead Kartel's mission to scale high-quality content without compromising voice or craft."

Alongside Reilly's appointment as CEO, Kartel also has received additional funding led by Maven Growth Partners, with participation from TopRidge Investments and Elevate Partners. The investment will accelerate the company's development of enterprise-scale creative infrastructure and expand its partnerships with global brands and studios.

Reilly will be based in Kartel's Beverly Hills office. To learn more about Kartel, visit kartel.ai .

About Kartel

Kartel is a creative engineering company developing intelligent systems for the world's most ambitious brands. Combining human artistry with advanced technology, Kartel builds adaptive frameworks that connect data, design, and production into scalable creative infrastructure. The company partners with leading brands, agencies, and studios to define the infrastructure for creativity's next era.

Media contact:

Danielle Black, AD

Ditto Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Kartel