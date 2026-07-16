HOLLYWOOD EXECS LAUNCH INTERACTIVE GUIDE TO WRITING A SCREENPLAY

New workbook by Joshua L. Ritter and Joe Salwen offers a step-by-step master class for aspiring screenwriters

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every movie lover has imagined writing a screenplay. Now, two Hollywood insiders are sharing the creative process behind developing feature films in How to Write a Screenplay, a new Levenger Master Class™ workbook by entertainment executives Joshua L. Ritter and Joe Salwen.

How to Write a Screenplay authors Joshua Ritter and Joe Salwen

What makes Ritter and Salwen's How to Write a Screenplay different is that it brings the perspective of producers and creative executives directly to writers. Using their years in the film industry spent reading thousands of scripts and working with writers, Ritter and Salwen have distilled what they've learned into a practical, interactive guide to help writers work through the process of identifying, developing, and refining feature film stories.

Designed for aspiring and experienced writers alike, the workbook guides readers from idea to a complete feature-film blueprint through 12 tabbed sections filled with professional advice, creative exercises, and practical tools. Topics include developing memorable characters, structuring all three acts of a screenplay, writing compelling dialogue, storyboarding scenes, organizing story beats with index cards, and crafting an effective elevator pitch for industry professionals.

Early readers have praised the workbook's practical approach. The Brutalist co-producer Saskia Duff called it "essential reading for both aspiring and seasoned screenwriters." Producer and comic book author Shane Riches described the methodology as "an interactive framework that invites the reader to begin creating from page one."

About the Authors

Joshua L. Ritter is an entertainment executive and screenwriter whose development credits include Netflix's global No. 1 films Outside the Wire, The Weekend Away, and End of the Road. Joshua's screenplay that he co-wrote was optioned by Dimension Studio/DNEG.

Joe Salwen is a producer and creative executive whose recent credits include the Academy Award-winning The Brutalist and Amazon's My Fault: London. His career spans independent films, studio productions, and global streaming releases.

Published by Levenger, How to Write a Screenplay extends the company's longstanding mission to inspire readers, writers, and thinkers. For nearly four decades, Levenger has created beautifully crafted tools—from fine pens and notebooks to innovative organizational systems—that encourage creativity, productivity, and a well-read life.

Review copies are available upon request. Ritter and Salwen are available for interviews and media appearances.

CONTACT: Christopher Cooper, Editorial & Content Director, Levenger, [email protected]

SOURCE Levenger