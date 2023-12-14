HOLLYWOOD FASHION SECRETS® EXPANDS INTO OVER 6500 WALGREENS STORES NATIONWIDE

News provided by

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES

14 Dec, 2023, 10:17 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Fashion Secrets®, the creator and leader of the Style Solutions category, announces its expansion into Walgreens, an integrated healthcare pharmacy and retail leader. The expansion is a testament to the brand's dedication to offer the highest quality fashion and breast solutions for every body.

Known as the originator of Fashion Tape®, Hollywood Fashion Secrets® is mostly recognized for their body adhesives and full range of breast solutions along with tips, tricks, and secrets that help women solve daily fashion challenges and side-step wardrobe malfunctions.

Expanding into over 6,500 Walgreens locations throughout the U.S., Hollywood Fashion Secrets® will be showcased on an exclusive side panel curated and designed specifically for the retailer, as well as in the Cosmetic Accessories spaces of the stores. The product assortment will include over 18 different products, in an inclusive shade and size range. Available in-store and online at Walgreens, the collection includes The Original Fashion Tape®, Silicone CoverUps®, Body Contour Tape, Gentle No-Show Concealers and more.

"The Walgreens retail expansion confirms the demand for an inclusive range of trusted fashion and breast solutions," says VP of Brand Development + Sales, Morgan Usarzewicz. "Empowering women to wear clothing confidently has been the priority objective for the brand so we couldn't be more excited to expand our presence with Walgreens as our partner."

Hollywood Fashion Secrets is available for purchase in-store and at Walgreens.com with additional launches set to be released with the retailer in 2024.

About Hollywood Fashion Secrets®

Founded in 2001 with its first product, Hollywood Fashion Tape® -- the original Fashion Tape® -- the team arrived on the fashion scene intent on helping women keep garments perfectly in place. Since its launch, the company has sold more Fashion Tape than any other brand – over 40 million feet of tape – enough to stretch from New York City to Milan and back again! Today, the company's product collection covers a range of Style Essential items that can be found at national retailers such as Amazon, Walgreens, ULTA Beauty, Rite Aid, CVS, JoAnn Fabric and Crafts, and others, as well as www.hollywoodfashionsecrets.com

SOURCE AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES

