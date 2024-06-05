Hollywood Fashion Secrets Participates in Gifting At Miami Swim Week

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Fashion Secrets® is excited to announce that they are participating in the gifting suites for Miami Fashion Week with Miami Swim Week The Shows from May 29th to June 2nd.

Hollywood Fashion Secrets® knew this was the perfect way to get involved as Miami Swim Week embraces diversity, inclusivity and all body types. They create a space for everyone to showcase their own personal confidence and beauty, which Hollywood Fashion Secrets is all about.

Hollywood Fashion Secrets® is including 3 of their amazing products: Silicone Cover Ups®, Liquid Fashion Tape® and Adhesive Thong®. Summer's must-have style solutions help cover your assets, smooth your silhouette and snafu-proof your favorite swimwear with carefree, skin-safe confidence. The whole collection is now available on HollywoodFashionSecrets.com, Walgreens, Target, Ulta, CVS, Rite Aid, Amazon and Nordstrom Rack.

Join Hollywood Fashion Secrets throughout Miami Swim Week for the perfect Summer kickoff.

About Hollywood Fashion Secrets

Founded in 2001 with it's first product, Hollywood Fashion Tape®- the original Fashion Tape®-the team arrived on the fashion scene intent on helping women keep garments perfectly in place. Since its launch, the company sold more Fashion Tape than any other brand- over 40 million feet of tape- enough to stretch to New York City to Milan and back again! Today, the company's product collection covers a range of Style Essential items with its best seller being Body Adhesives and their full range of Breast Solutions.

Hollywood Fashion Secrets® is your home for celebrity stylist-approved tips and tricks to ensure your style stays intact and blooper-free. Explore all of their on-the-spot, top-to-toe solutions and wear your looks effortlessly and flawlessly.

Follow Hollywood Fashion Secrets® on Instagram (@_hollywoodfashionsecrets).

