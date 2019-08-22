Hollywood Florida Scholarship Foundation Turns a New Page in Sponsoring the Future Leaders of Hollywood and Dania Beach

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Florida Scholarship Foundation (HFSF), a non-profit organization providing university scholarships to high school seniors residing in Hollywood or Dania Beach Florida, has funded over three million dollars to students since 1963, and needs your support to continue this important mission. Their budget supports almost 100 new and continuing students every year. For over 16 years, HFSF has been the recipient of funds raised by the annual Grapes for Grades event, co-produced with the Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce every September. The Foundation is no longer associated with Grapes for Grades and no longer a beneficiary of this event. HFSF's new fundraising campaign, Dollars4Scholars™, will continue their programs in support of student scholarships.

Pat Chukerman, HFSF President, explains, "We are initially hosting fund-raisers under the Dollars4Scholars campaign, including a reception to recognize our largest donors and engage them with these exceptional students. We will grow each fundraising event to a larger scale and eventually surpass our previous funding, to help even more students."

The Foundation is unique in that it is 100% volunteer, and its members personally interview every recipient, and it supports all four years of University education. Additionally, HFSF funds an annual graduate student as its "Hollywood Star." Many students come back to pay it forward and help future recipients.

Tatiana, a scholarship recipient, explains the impact, "I want to express my sincere appreciation for your continuous investment in my education at Florida State University . . . I knew that my grandmother who had been my caretaker since I was 1 year old could not afford to pay for my schooling. It is because of your benevolence that I am able to pursue a higher education . . .thank you for believing in my aspirations, without HFSF I would not be as successful at FSU as I am now."

HFSF helps needs-based students like Tatiana, by filling funding gaps that impede the student's ability to attain a 4-year university degree. The Foundation's experience shows there is less need at 2-year technical and community schools where high-potential students are often fully funded or have minimal financial gaps.

We provide HOPE to our Future Leaders. Please fund the future . . . go to www.hollywoodscholarship.org, and press the DONATE button.

About Hollywood Florida Scholarship Foundation:

HFSF is a 501(c)3 non-profit, chartered by the State of Florida (Registration #CH3995), with no paid employees and maintains no offices. Donations go directly to the students to help with educational expenses. Since 1963, the Foundation has provided scholarships to more than two thousand students, including $1.57 million in scholarships since 2000. The awards are tuition grants – gifts, not loans. For more information, visit us at www.hollywoodscholarship.org.

Contact: Pat Chukerman

hfsfpresident@gmail.com

+1-954-552-9996

SOURCE Hollywood Florida Scholarship Foundation, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.Hollywoodscholarship.org

