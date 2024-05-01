Hollywood Fringe Festival Takes Center Stage This June-Tickets Now on Sale

14 Years Strong: Hollywood Fringe Festival Unveils New Hub and Initiatives to Empower Artists and Enrich Communities in 2024

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollywood Fringe Festival is thrilled to announce tickets for the 14th annual event are now on sale. Committed to fostering creativity and the live theater scene in Los Angeles, the Hollywood Fringe Festival presents an unparalleled opportunity to view a wide range of live performances.

Photo Credit: David Haverty Brendan Hunt, Absolutely Filthy (an unauthorized PEANUTS parody) HFF13

In addition to a host of world premiere shows, this year's festival returns with the festival hub, Fringe Central, in a brand-new location at Ovation Hollywood. With this new home base officially opening on May 10th, the ability to support artists grows exponentially. Offerings at Fringe Central include the in-person Box Office & Merch Shop, special Fringe Cabaret events, Discover Fringe Arts Industry events, and mixers, as well as a complimentary busking program for participants to bring the live performance quite literally to the street.

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is not just a chance to see shows, it's a chance to interact with and support a lively community of artists. Eager to encourage the creation of work, the HFF has rewarded 24 recipients the 2024 Artist Fund, an initiative created to support micro-commissioned works by local low-income artists for the 2024 festival, and announced 10 scholarship recipients for the 2024 festival through the Fringe Scholarship Program, which seeks to diversify the group of artists producing work at the festival. HFF has an unwavering commitment to promoting theater and facilitating it, making the organization more than just an event, but a year-round supporter of the performing arts. The organization facilitates free trainings and educational workshops throughout the year for artists to learn how to be their own advocates and producers.

HFF's impressive dedication to accessible live entertainment expands beyond supporting the creators to removing barriers to entry for attendees as well. Tickets to Hollywood Fringe Festival productions range from free to $15 per ticket on average, ensuring anyone can experience the cultural festival.

Running from June 13th to June 30th, the HFF will feature hundreds of shows and thousands of in-person performances at venues across Hollywood, turning the city into a veritable hub of theater. Featuring a majority of new works, original works, and independent artists, this is an opportunity to support and witness talent in the creative process.

The Hollywood Fringe Festival looks forward to welcoming the community back for Los Angeles' largest celebration of the performing arts.

Key Dates for 2024 Festival:

May 1: Tickets on sale

June 6-11: Preview week

June 12: Opening Night Party co-produced with LA LGBT Center

June 13-30: 14th Annual Hollywood Fringe Festival

July 1: Awards Ceremony and Closing Night Party

About The Hollywood Fringe Festival

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is an annual, open-access, community-derived event celebrating freedom of expression and collaboration in the performing arts community.

Participation in the Hollywood Fringe is completely open and uncensored. This free-for-all approach underlines the festival's mission to be a platform for artists without the barrier of a curating body. By opening the gates to anyone with a vision, the festival can exhibit the most diverse and cutting-edge points-of-view the world has to offer. Additionally, by creating an environment where artists must self-produce their work, the Fringe motivates its participants to cultivate a spirit of entrepreneurialism in the arts.



Learn more about the festival on HollywoodFringe.org.

