Hollywood Futurist Ted Schilowitz Joins Novobeing as Strategic Investor and Executive Team Member

Since its founding, and with the addition of Mr. Schilowitz's strategic investment, Novobeing has secured over $1 million in funding to advance its technology, conduct multiple successful clinical trials, and deploy its solutions in leading hospitals across the United States.

A Personal Mission to Transform Patient Care with Immersive Technology

Ted Schilowitz's journey into healthcare technology stems from a deeply personal experience. After two life-threatening heart surgeries left him recovering in hospitals for an extended period, Ted experienced firsthand the challenges patients face—anxiety, pain and long emotionally draining days with little to engage the mind or lift the spirit.

"With immersive technology, we can turn sterile hospital rooms into places of hope and healing—where patients find relief, comfort, and even joy during their toughest times." said Ted Schilowitz "Today's powerful and accessible virtual reality hardware allows us to reimagine this technology, moving beyond entertainment to make a profound impact on healing and well-being in healthcare."

As a member of Novobeing's executive team, Ted Schilowitz will bring his expertise in immersive technologies and his global network to shape the company's strategic vision, enhance its brand presence, and accelerate the adoption of its medical VR solutions in healthcare systems worldwide. Schilowitz will spearhead product innovation while serving as a global advocate for Novobeing, championing the integration of immersive technology in healthcare at industry events, panel discussions, and engagements with key stakeholders to showcase the transformative impact of its solutions.

Advancing Medical Virtual Reality at Scale

Virtual reality (VR) has evolved from its roots in education and training to revolutionize gaming and entertainment, and now, it's being widely adopted in healthcare. Researchers and developers are leveraging its groundbreaking potential for clinical applications, while regulatory agencies have approved 60+ medical devices that use VR or AR technology.

Medical virtual reality has already made significant strides, demonstrating its potential to revolutionize mental health treatment delivery much like smartphones did years ago. There are currently over 300 published studies exploring the technology's potential for assessing, understanding, and treating various mental health conditions using virtual reality headsets and digital therapeutic software.

Novobeing is uniquely focused on leveraging virtual reality to provide mental health and well-being support during in-hospital procedures that often leave patients confined for extended periods. Hospital stays, particularly for cancer treatments or other intensive procedures, are often accompanied by significant distress, including pain, anxiety, and stress. Novobeing's platform is designed to address these challenges by delivering a diverse range of evidence-based therapeutic programs tailored to improve mental and emotional resilience.

From Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Positive Psychology interventions to soothing meditation sessions and immersive VR travel experiences, Novobeing helps patients manage their anxiety, reduce their perception of pain, and alleviate the emotional strain that comes with prolonged hospital stays. By creating an engaging and supportive environment, Novobeing empowers patients to take an active role in their well-being, transforming the hospital experience into one that fosters relaxation, hope, and recovery.

About Novobeing

Novobeing is an Immersive Patient Experience Platform that transforms hospital care with cutting-edge virtual and mixed reality (VR/MR) technology. Designed to accelerate patient recovery and improve well-being, Novobeing offers a growing library of evidence-based programs that reduce anxiety, stress, and pain. Easy to use and seamlessly integrated into existing workflows, our self-administered platform empowers healthcare providers to deliver engaging and transformative care while improving clinical and economic outcomes. By combining immersive technology with a patient-centered approach, Novobeing is redefining the future of patient experience—one immersive experience at a time.

To learn more visit: https://www.novobeing.com

