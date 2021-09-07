Hollywood Global Film Festival Nominations List 2021

Jose Beltran; (Nosotros Board Member) ( https://nosotrosorg.com/ ) "One of the main goal of our organization is to open up the doors of opportunity, to not only Latinos but other minorities and ethnic groups, that are professionals filmmakers, writers, actors, and people behind the camera. I think that the Hollywood Global Film Festival is in line with our vision because they are not just, talking the talk but walking the walk, by actually assigning these awards to minorities and other ethnic groups."

"Monstro" (Cholo Zombies), leads the pack with 9 nominations, followed by "Exodus Of The Prodigal Son" with 8 nominations. Both films also garnered top notch for Best Film, Best Original Screenplay. "Exodus Of The Prodigal Son" director Andy Rodriguez, says that he is proud to have Best Actor nominee Eric Roberts in his film. Lead actor Vince Romo is also up for Best Actor nominee "Monstro."

Maryanne Lai, Founder, Chairman, and CEO helped kicked off this year festivities by welcoming the celebrity friends, and guests. Lai: "The Hollywood Global Film Festival's purpose and goal is love. We don't have a different language. We only have one language: love." Lai was joined on stage with fellow co-hosts: Tom Lai "the President of HGFF", and Robert Amico (class of 2020 Hall of Fame inductee along with actor Danny Trejo).

This year's festival includes the introduction of the 2021/2022 Hollywood Global Film Festival pageantry team, making its first public appearance with delegates representing the United States, Ireland, India, China, Trinidad, Vietnam, and United Kingdom. Members of the pageantry team will be competing for "Teen Global Film Princess", "Miss Global Film Queen", and "Mrs. Global Film Queen". They were also on-stage modeling new dresses from Aspeed Design Corporation (Gloria Juhn) for the fashion segment of the show. These delegates were the official HGFF trophy and certificate bearers during the awards ceremonies honoring celebrity friends from the music industry, film and television actors, including this year's inductees as Hall of Fame members.

2021 Best Music Producer: David Longoria (multi-Grammy award winner)(http://www.davidlongoria.com/). 2021 Best Action Director: Art Camacho, recognized by Alan Horn for his film direction, Disney Studios CEO, (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0131064/). 2021 Favorite Icon: Patrick Kilpatrick acclaim character actor ("Minority Report") and he's also running for 2021 California Governor (https://www.kilpatrickforgovernor.com/). 2021 Thespian Award: Robert Amico ("Bad President" co-starring with comedian Eddie Griffin), for his fifty plus years in film, television, and theater (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0024839/). 2021 Best Fashion Designer, Gloria Juhn (Aspeed Design Corporation) (https://www.aspeedusa.com/). 2021 Best Late Night Talk Show 2021: Mirna Velasco ("The Mirna Velasco Show"). 2021 Best New Series: Harley Wallen for "Tale Of Tails", starring Harley Wallen, Blanca Blanco, and Yan Birch.

Also, awarded and inducted as members of 2021 Hall of Fame:

Justin Shenkarow ("Bad President" and won the Emmys award & Golden Globes for "Picket Fences" Vicky Contreras (Explaciȯn)

Vince Romo ("Monstro")

Adrian Barron ("Hip Hop Artist, Music Producer, and Actor), CEO of B Records

The event has musical performances by:

Jesaiah ("American Idol")

Adrian Barron with Miss Karissa B (Rap Artist)

Amoraa ("Trejo's Music Label")

Twixxy ("Trejo's Music Label")

Elmer Cortez ("Award Winning Salvadorian-American Singer & Songwriter")

Vince Romo ("Rap Artist")

This event took place on Sunday August 29, 2021 at the Tong Tak House located at 1271 South Baldwin Avenue in Arcadia, California.

Celebrities who attended are:

Lisa Langlois ("Class of 1984", "The Slugger's Wife"); Said Faraj ("Green Zone"); Sarah Landon and the "Paranormal Hour" and "5th Passenger"; Anthony Citric Campos ("GhettoBusters", "Idiocracy"); Deana Molle' ("GhettoBusters"); Ricky Montes ("GhettoBusters"), Dawna Lee Heising ("Bad President"); Blanca Samperio ("Under Fire"); Liana Mendoza ("The Proud Family", "The L Word"); Armin Nasseri (Central Authority); Charyse Monet (Ginger, Exodus of the Prodigal Son); Fawn Quinones (former Soul Train dancer and Executive Producer of new Fox show "Train"); Irish Grinstead (Singer from the group 702); Jonathan Ruggiero (film producer); Kristin West (Central Authority and host of Horror Talk); Patrick Faucette (Tyler Perry's Haves and Have Nots); Lizette Santiago (The Ol' Timey Spectral Hour TV Series); Mario Bryant (Fox TV I Can See Your Voice); Reatha Grey (Betty White's Off Their Rockers, Shameless, The Rich and the Ruthless); Sheldon Bailey (Animal Kingdom, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Shameless); Taja V. Simpson (Tyler Perry's The Oval); Tiffany McNulty (A House Divided); Vincent Ward (Walking Dead), delegates for Teen Global Film Princess, Miss/Mrs. Global Film Queen (Crystal Zhao, Rosalynda Goodlife-Hall, Crystal Lynn Privett, Trey Brouillard, Adriana McFarland, J-Len Edmund, Ye Yong Qing, Lily Feng, Maya Dholakia, Lily Wong, and Jennifer Zhu), Miss Asia USA, Miss Teen Asia USA, Mrs. Asia USA, and Justin Goodlife-Hall (Damien Lilard music video).



This year's Hollywood Global Film Festival Film Nominees were announced on August 29, 2021 by HGFF Hall of Fame members. On October 24, 2021 at the Hilton Los Angeles/San Gabriel, the nominees from over 50 countries that entered this years film festival may find themselves on the Red Carpet with this year "Lifetime Achievement for Film," Best Actress Oscar Nominee and Golden Globes winner for "Anna" (1987), SALLY KIRKLAND (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000476/) will be honored that evening by Hollywood Global Film Festival Hall of Fame members for her outstanding contribution for the motion pictures industry and her activism for advocating for women harmed by breast implant. On the catwalk, HGFF nominees and celebrity guests will have another surprise from actress, singer-songwriter, and composer, Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar, BAFTA Award, Golden Globes, Grammy Awards Nominee, and winner National Board of Review for Robert Altman's "Nashville" (1975) Ronee Blakley (https://variety.com/2020/music/news/ronee-blakley-new-album-atom-bomb-baby-1234852094/). Blakley will be honored that evening with a "Lifetime Achievement for Music and Film". She is also an advocate for racial equality, "— that people must unite to erase the inequities plaguing our civilization, so that there is no more need for protest songs. And so that in another 45 years everyone will be free and equal, looking back on these days of struggle with wonder and disbelief."

BEST FILM

"Daring Way"

"Exodus of the Prodigal Son"

"Here and There"

"In the Heart of the Machine"

"Monstro"

BEST ACTOR

Eric Roberts, "Exodus of the Prodigal Son"

Vince Romo, "Monstro"

BEST ACTRESS

Baylee Curran, "Exodus of the Prodigal Son"

Aisha Sanudi, "The Year of Our Lord"

Gracie Piper, "Ruins"

BEST DIRECTOR

Robert Amico, "I am Doctor Chastain"

Hemantkumar Mahale, "Kaali Maati"

Mark Newman, "Monstro"

Andy Rodriguez, "Exodus of the Prodigal Son"

Tim Searfoss, "Break Every Chain"

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"A Dialogue with Pandora"

"Contusion"

"Exodus of the Prodigal Son"

"Monstro"

"The Voices"

"Waves Washing the Shore"

"The Year of our Lord"

BEST STORY

"Backhand Stroke"

"Exodus of the Prodigal Son"

"Fantasy of Companionship Between Human and Inanimate"

"Mommy Got a Demon"

"Monstro"

BEST MUSICAL FILM

"Awaking"

"Fantasy of Companionship Between Human and Inanimate"

"Golden Lotus"

"Grand Cancan"

"The Peaceful Revolution"

BEST SHORT FILM



"The Elephant Gown"

"I am Doctor Chastain"

"The Legend of Sombrerón"

"Us Against Them"

"Violence Please"

BEST DOCUMENTARY

"Built Lands"

"Film-Wen"

"Kiss the Ground"

"Great White Encounters"

"The Revolution Generation"

BEST FAMILY FILM

"Dive"

"Fear of Flying"

"Old Sock"

"Life is Beatiful Together"

"St George and the Dragon"

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

"AnoMic"

"Black City Nights"

"Invincible"

Matatowday (See You Later)

BEST PERIOD AND HISTORICAL FILM

"A Midnight Robbery"

"Dandy Legs"

"Earth is Home"

"Ink and Feather"

"Viper Virus History in the Making"

BEST EXPERIMENTAL FILM

"Cellfie"

"Dive"

"Fragmented Interpretations"

"Ruins"

"Umoya"

BEST SOCIALLY CONSCIOUS OR ENVIRONMENTAL FILM

"Dissonance"

"808"

"The Revolution Generation"

"Sea Shepherd"

"Tomorrow's Yesterday Redux"

BEST STUDENT FILM

"Bart's Revenge"

"Heartstrings"

"Lip Reader: Game of Detective"

"Magician: Game of Detective"

"St George and the Dragon"

BEST HORROR FILM

"Monstro"

"Necroman"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

"Dancing With Rainbow"

"Exodus of the Prodigal Son"

"The Freak"

"The Human Condition"

"Monstro"

"Reason"

BEST FILM EDITING

"David"

"Dissonance"

"Exodus of the Prodigal Son"

"Monstro"

"In One of the Streets of This City"

"Reason"

"Violence please"

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

"In One of the Streets of this City"

"Monstro"

"Sunset in Winter"

"Violence Please"

"The Waltz of Time"

More Information: October 24, 2021 Awards, Screening, Show, and Dinner

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hollywood Global Film Festival Inc.