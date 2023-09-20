Hollywood Handy Construction has been Honored with The Los Angeles General Contractor of the Year Award 2023

Hollywood Handy Construction

20 Sep, 2023, 08:36 ET

Hollywood Handy Construction is recognized this year for working with the United Way to renovate homeless shelters throughout Los Angeles County.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Owner, Alycia Belle, General Contractor of the Year, is making an impact by enhancing the facilities that are utilized by our city's most vulnerable citizens for basic needs such as housing, showers, security, and community. As a licensed contractor, Alycia is dedicated to maintaining the commercial properties in & around Los Angeles, ensuring the utmost quality, integrity, and safety. She is a leader, philanthropist of Hollywood and an advocate for woman owned businesses. She resides on the board of directors for the Hollywood YMCA, a dedicated member of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and a member of several committees including the Hollywood Economic Development Committee.

Owner of Hollywood Handy Construction, Alycia Belle receives award for Los Angeles General Contractor of the Year 2023
Alycia Belle in a newly renovated locker room for homeless men in Boyle Heights
Each year, the Los Angeles Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Los Angeles area a great place to live, work and play.

Hollywood Handy Construction, Inc. www.hollywoodhandy.com was founded in 2012, specializing in commercial property construction, project management and event support. They pride themselves in organization, communication, fair pricing, quality craftsmanship and completing client requirements on schedule. Hollywood Handy's prestigious clients include; The Grove, LACMA, Hollywood Museum and Historic Max Factor Building, Audacy, Monique Lhuillier, Rodeo Drive management, several homeless shelters, schools, office spaces, studios, restaurants and real estate brokers.

[email protected]

