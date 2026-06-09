The Iconic Actor Will Sign Autographs and Meet Fans for the First Time in a Career Spanning More Than Six Decades, Exclusively at FAN EXPO Chicago (August 14–16, 2026)

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Kurt Russell, one of Hollywood's most legendary stars, will be making his first-ever fan convention appearance at FAN EXPO Chicago (August 14-16, 2026). Chicago fans will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Russell through autograph signings, photo ops, and a live on stage appearance.

Hollywood Legend Kurt Russell to Make First Ever Convention Appearance at FAN EXPO Chicago, August 2026. Photo Credit: Kinomania Ru.

Russell's career has spanned more than six decades, and includes hits like Escape from New York, The Thing, Big Trouble in Little China, Tombstone, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He brought to life some of cinema's most enduring cult and action heroes, including "Snake Plissken", "R.J. MacReady", and "Jack Burton". Despite decades of fan demand, Russell has never appeared at a convention before, making this one of the most anticipated guest announcements in history.

"I'm looking forward to making my first convention appearance at FAN EXPO Chicago," said Russell. "After all these years, it'll be a new experience for me, and I'm excited to meet the fans who have supported my work and to see what makes these events very special for so many."

"Kurt Russell is a true icon, and we're delighted that he chose FAN EXPO for this exciting debut and singular appearance," says Andrew Moyes, Vice President, FAN EXPO HQ. "Bringing him to FAN EXPO Chicago for a once-in-a-lifetime experience is something we have worked incredibly hard to make happen, and we cannot wait for our fans to experience this."

FAN EXPO Chicago is one of the oldest and largest pop culture conventions in North America, bringing together fans of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming, and more for an unforgettable weekend of fandom and community. Russell joins a guest lineup that already includes a 25th Anniversary Reunion of the four Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings film trilogy (Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd), Lethal Weapon stars Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, Karl Urban and fellow cast members from The Boys, Star Trek legend William Shatner, and more. Additional guests and programming details will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information and tickets, visit FANEXPOChicago.com.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually. The latest schedule of events is available at fanexpohq.com. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

SOURCE FAN EXPO HQ