Hollywood loses $600M every year to social media attacks, with stars increasingly targeted by deepfake scams, account hacks and impersonation, according to Spikerz report

Social media has become Hollywood's most powerful marketing channel, but also its fastest-growing risks. With Oscars season in full swing, new research uncovers the most dangerous threats facing the world's biggest stars.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analysis of the entertainment industry found that social media scams cost Hollywood $600 million every year, as criminals exploit the enormous audiences surrounding stars, studios, and streaming platforms. As the Oscars buzz reaches its peak, the spotlight on the industry has never been brighter.

With Hollywood's film industry generating more than $65 billion annually, actors and studios now operate the world's most valuable social media accounts. That visibility has made them targets for cybercriminals seeking to hijack audiences, spread scams, or impersonate celebrities. In fact, 41% of entertainment brands have fallen victim to a social media attack.

The findings from social media security company Spikerz identify five major threats targeting Hollywood:

Account takeovers

Celebrity impersonation scams

AI-generated deepfakes

Coordinated hate & harassment

Phishing & social engineering

"Hollywood spends millions creating moments people want to share," said Naveh Ben Dror, CEO & Co-Founder of Spikerz. "Attackers don't need to build their own audience. They can simply hijack the one a brand or celebrity already has."

AI deepfakes add a new layer of risk

The Spikerz report lists the most frequently deepfaked stars, and explains how their likeness is used in fabricated endorsements and hoax videos. Deepfakes are becoming harder to identify, with people correctly detecting high-quality deepfakes less than 25% of the time.

Brands are also heavily impacted by deepfakes, with each incident costing a brand $500,000 on average.

A growing security challenge for studios and talent

As social platforms become central to marketing, protecting social accounts is becoming a critical part of reputation management.

"Social accounts are no longer just promotional tools," Naveh Ben Dror said. "They're direct communication channels to millions of fans. When they're compromised, damage spreads instantly."

