Hollywood News Center: John Krondes And Elvis Hit Team Making New Music Again

The Krondes Hit Team is in the studio next in Nashville, TN at Hilltop Recording Studio with the former original Stamps on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Presley's girls, the Sweet Inspirations are booked to come to Nashville on August 20, 2019 to add their parts to these powerful new songs. Elvis Lead Trumpet Player Walt Johnson is currently helping put together the horn section for recording sometime in the late fall of 2019.

The media, music industry professionals, and fans alike are encouraged to attend the upcoming "Hit Team" recording sessions in Nashville, New York, and Los Angeles. Photo-Ops, interviews, and an advance hearing and showcase of the many new John Krondes recordings will be available. The Stamps recording will take place at Hilltop Recording Studio In Nashville, TN on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM and the recording session is expected to go through the evening. Address: 902 Due West Ave N, Madison, TN 37115.

Hear WVOX, NY Radio Special on John Krondes and Hit Making Team Now - Click Link to listen to music and interviews about project: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0H5QH3yZUtI

Watch Interview with John Krondes on MaximoTV – Click Live Link Now: https://youtu.be/vy-ZGaPurog

Hear "The End" by Earl Grant, the first recording of the worldwide smash written by Jimmy Krondes and Sid Jacobson - Click Link to listen to Earl Grant's version now: https://youtu.be/y_FHaTEnyXI

Hear "The End" by John Krondes and the Jordanaires. This beautiful new version recorded by Jimmy Krondes' son John Krondes has been played on radio stations all over the world and sparked the reuniting in the studio of the original Elvis Presley band members with John to make new music. Click Link to listen to John Krondes' version now: https://youtu.be/BfHWaBmXYZY. Hear and save "The End" on Spotify.com

– Click Link Now: https://open.spotify.com/album/0ayP1HVgHz3Z8tY53gBhcM. Download MP3 of "The End" by John Krondes and the Jordanaires on ITunes and Amazon.com (Amazon Music) - https://www.amazon.com/End-John-Krondes-Jordanaires/dp/B000VBDVNG

Psychic To The Stars, John Cohan has joined the excitement and supernatural occurrences of this bigger than life story and project and will be reporting on upcoming news of John Krondes and the Elvis Hit Team. John Cohan was a regular on the Joe Franklin TV Show, and the Celebrity Psychic often quoted by Cindy Adams in the New York Post. Elvis Presley was Cohan's friend and client for many years.



Follow John Krondes and the Hit Making Team on Facebook - John Krondes, Elvis Hit Making Team, Hollywood News Center.

"The End" is just the beginning folks...The Memphis Sound Lives On!



Hollywood News Center News Desk

Contact Information:

Hollywood News Center

Noble Love, PR Contact - Tel: 310-420-8640

Email: hollywoodnewscenter@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Hollywood-News-Center-946213572160467/

Edward Lozzi & Associates PR

Ed Lozzi, PR Contact - Tel: 310-922-1200

Email: epl@lozzipr.com

Hilltop Recording Studios, Nashville, TN

John Nicholson, Producer - Tel: 615-865-5272

SOURCE Hollywood News Center