Hollywood Park Announces New Milestone, Reaching Over 50 Percent Completion

INGLEWOOD, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Park, the largest urban mixed-use mega development under construction in the Western United States, is set to bring a new level of retail, office, residential and entertainment to Inglewood starting in 2021. As phase one of construction continues for its retail, office, and residential districts, the development announces 50 percent completion, along with releasing new renderings showcasing Hollywood Park's vast 300-acre project, which includes SoFi Stadium, the newly completed 70,000-seat stadium, home to the National Football League's (NFL) Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

Photo Credit: Hollywood Park and Binyan Studios

Conceived by real estate developer and Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke, Hollywood Park will become a city within a city with its recreational outdoor plaza as its social heart. Going beyond SoFi Stadium, Hollywood Park will include up to five million square feet of creative office space, an exceptional retail district reaching up to 890,000 square feet, a 6,000-seat performance venue, a 300-room hotel, and up to 2,500 new sophisticated residences. The expansive outdoor-oriented districts will border a six-acre artificial lake while being interlaced with 25 acres of tree-lined public parks and grand plazas.

"It is exciting to witness this new destination take shape into what has become one of Los Angeles' most profound and architecturally significant landmarks," said Jason Gannon, managing director of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "The entire 300-acre development encapsulates world-class design and architectural elements that present an incredible experience unlike any other development in the country. We look forward to continue bringing the destination to life and further realizing Stan Kroenke's vision for Los Angeles' newest destination."

"Hollywood Park's vibrant outdoor plazas connect the varied uses of this regional destination," said Chris Meany of Wilson Meany, development manager of Hollywood Park. "It responds to Stan Kroenke's mandate that Hollywood Park succeed on two levels: as a global entertainment destination and as an urban village that delivers what so many of us seek today – high quality residences, environmentally superior offices, in a walkable neighborhood that enriches our quality of life."

Integrated, Flexible Office Spaces for the Future of Innovation

Hollywood Park will be a significant new office submarket on the south side of Los Angeles bringing a total of approximately five million square feet of commercial space. Hollywood Park's first 380,000 square feet Class A office building, the NFL Building at Hollywood Park, is under construction and will open in 2021. Design is underway for an additional 500,000 square feet of office space. Designed to accommodate even the world's largest organizations, Hollywood Park will come equipped with one of the most sophisticated technologically advanced infrastructures in the world. Buildings are designed to address the flexibility and scale most critical for media, technology, and entertainment firms in the years ahead. Future office tenants will benefit from SoFi Stadium's revolutionary emerging technologies, including a robust dark fiber network with best-in-class 24/7 security, access to the industry's newest and ultra-fast 5G network, and the largest-ever Wi-Fi 6 implementation for immersive-experience applications. Unlike any other open-campus setting, Hollywood Park's creative office spaces will bring various roof decks and generous terraces allowing for views of SoFi Stadium amidst the bustling, pedestrian-friendly 300 acres.

Starting summer 2021, the NFL will relocate its West Coast headquarters from Culver City to Hollywood Park occupying 214,063 square feet of office space within the NFL Building at Hollywood Park. A custom-built NFL studio and studio support space totaling 74,922 square feet has also been leased. As Hollywood Park's first signed office tenant, the NFL will serve as the anchor tenant for the Gensler-designed innovative office campus. Designed to meet LEED Gold standards, the NFL Building at Hollywood Park will offer a stunning ground floor lobby with high-end finishes, a shared roof top garden for all tenants and generous terraces on each floor. Each 55,000-square-foot floor will feature large, open floorplates with ample natural light and expansive floor-to-floor heights of over 13 feet high. Each private terrace will provide exclusive vantage points into SoFi Stadium and the adjacent demo field in front of the NFL Studio Building that is designed for outdoor broadcasting experiences and made open to the public when not in use by the NFL. An additional 165,000 square feet, encompassing floors five through seven, currently remains available for lease.

Located near major freeways, only six miles from the California coast and four miles from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Hollywood Park will allow employers to draw in highly sought talent from surrounding regional areas, including Los Angeles, Orange County, South Bay, the San Fernando Valley and beyond. Integrated with the incredible retail hub, first-class dining and entertainment, and views of SoFi Stadium's breathtaking architectural design, there is carte blanche for companies to reimagine their future workspaces and make Hollywood Park their own.

Reshaping Los Angeles' Retail Scene

The first phase of Hollywood Park's dynamic retail district will total 500,000 square feet, with 320,000 square feet currently under construction and scheduled to open spring 2022. Starting next year, Hollywood Park will bring local businesses and big-name international brands stretching across multiple blocks and walkable courtyards. With an emphasis in diversity and inclusion, Hollywood Park's newest tenants will feature local concepts including LUVFUL led by South Los Angeles' Peace Love Reedburg, a new location for Los Angeles' own Sky's Gourmet Tacos, founded by female entrepreneur Barbara Burrell, a second location for family-owned, Inglewood-based juice bar Antojitos Martin, and a second Inglewood location for Residency Art Gallery, a platform for artists of color. These new retailers will be joined by global luxury cinema company Cinépolis, the latest venture from Lynne Weaver, founder of Inglewood's Three Weavers Brewing Company, and Long Beach's Iconix Fitness.

As a smart city, Hollywood Park will offer all retail tenants access to a robust security and infrastructure network that is cross connected with the sophisticated offering at SoFi Stadium. Through a connected mobile application, residents, tenants and visitors will enjoy a series of benefits that will enhance their experiences onsite. Future Hollywood Park guests will enjoy experiential retail programming such as lakefront dining and cocktails; summer movies and local music in the park; art shows; a 20,000-square-foot international culinary marketplace, and more.

New Elevated Apartment Residences Within Thriving Retail and Entertainment Community

The first 314 residences at Hollywood Park will reach completion a few months following Super Bowl LVI in 2022. A new collection of sophisticated residences will offer easy access to dynamic retail, a range of restaurants, shops and entertainment venues and miles of greenery, sidewalks and bike lanes. Designed to appeal to the most discerning renter, the residences at Hollywood Park will offer bright and airy living spaces with private balconies, expansive ceilings and timeless design. A forward-thinking amenity collection will consist of ample work-from-home spaces, outdoor dining areas, large sky decks, a landscaped pool with private cabanas and spa terraces, clubroom, screening rooms, fitness studios, pet spas, secure bicycle and vehicle parking, and more.

About Hollywood Park

Spanning nearly 300 acres, Hollywood Park is the largest urban mixed-use development under construction in the Western United States. Anchored by an 890,000-square-foot retail area and surrounded by creative office space, Hollywood Park offers new sophisticated residences, public parks, a lake and premier entertainment venues. The mixed-use development is all linked by walkable paseos and plazas and centered around the newly completed 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium, one of Los Angeles' most striking architectural structures. Stylish residences and a modern open-office campus will complement the entertainment and retail district, creating a world-class destination for both local and international guests. Located just six miles off the coast, a short drive from LAX and the City of Inglewood's future Crenshaw/LAX Line, Hollywood Park is poised to become an iconic global destination for millions to enjoy. For more information, please visit www.hollywoodparklife.com.

About Wilson Meany

Wilson Meany is a privately-owned real estate investment and development firm focused on urban infill locations in the Western United States. Wilson Meany brings more than 35 years of experience to its mixed-use, residential, retail and office developments, all of which reflect the company's commitment to integrity, innovation and quality, including San Francisco's renowned Ferry Building. Founded in 1996, Wilson Meany has long been recognized among the most respected and consistently successful investment and development firms in the California. Collectively, Wilson Meany's partners and professionals have developed more than 11 million square feet, including some of the most innovative and distinctive properties in California.

