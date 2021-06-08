Hollywood Piano in Burbank, Pasadena and Santa Ana Named One of the Top 100 Music Retailers in the World for the 7th Time

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Piano headquartered in Burbank, CA has been named a Top 100 Dealer by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), the global association of music instruments and pro audio products. The award honors retail music dealers who demonstrate exceptional commitment to their stores, neighborhoods, and customers and share in a vision to create a more musical world through their local communities. Hollywood Piano will be presented with the award on Thursday, June 15 at Summer NAMM, the industry's annual mid-year gathering, in Nashville, Tennessee.

NAMM Top100 Hollywood Piano headquarters with the historic original neon sign.

"I'm honored and humbled by this immense honor for an unprecedented 7th time. It's gratifying to be recognized for our outstanding customer experience, paired with our passionate support of music and the arts in the community," said Glenn Treibitz Hollywood Piano President & CEO.

NAMM's Top 100 Dealer Awards spotlight the industry's very best music product retailers. To determine the list, an independent panel of judges reviewed hundreds of submissions that are rated across categories that include customer service, innovation, music advocacy, store design, marketing, and sales promotions and are scored in accordance to determine the Top 100 list.

On Thursday, July 15 at the Awards,Hollywood Piano's entry will be evaluated for one of several awards, including the "Innovation Award," "Best Community Retail Store," and the coveted "Dealer of the Year" Award.

To learn more about Hollywood Piano please visit www.hollywoodpiano.com or visit 323 South Front Street, Burbank, CA 91502. Or the location in Santa Ana and the Outlet Center in Pasadena.

To learn more about NAMM and the Top 100 Dealer Awards, please visit https://www.namm.org/summer/2021/top-dealer-awards/winners.

Registration is now open for Summer NAMM. Visit https://www.namm.org/summer/2021/attend to learn more about the industry gathering and to register.

