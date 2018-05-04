Hollywood Producer Christopher Broughton Confirms He Is Taking The Book, SHAME TO HONOR, To The Big Screen & Eyes Philippines As Ideal Filming Location In His PINAY Magazine Interview

His interview by PINAY Magazine where he dishes about the Philippines as an ideal filming location is also set to go live as PINAY Magazine is set to launch its print and online portal. @pinaymagazine. Christopher Broughton is currently scouting locations in the Philippines & Thailand as he starts development on the next film.

About Christopher Broughton

Mr. Broughton is working with 20th Century Fox & Franklin Entertainment as a producer on the upcoming feature "The Boy Who Knew Too Much." Previously he served as Development & Operations Associate of Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx's Foxhole Entertainment where his main focus was to evaluate, strategize and assist with the development of projects and business operations for the day-to-day management of various film, television, music and new-media projects being developed under the Jamie Foxx/ Foxhole Entertainment banner. He is also a senior adviser of international productions at the independent Ace Studios, located in mainland China. He has also recently received a special "Recognition Award" at the International Emmy's in China for decades of work in film and television bringing the East and West together in producing content for a global audience.

