Hollywood Scared You Off RVing? Get Top 10 Tips for First-Time RVers

Not true, said Dave Simmons, one of the world's leading experts in RV rentals and the CEO of the newly launched Mighway, an innovative peer-to-peer RV rental platform. "RV ownership and rentals are at record highs because those who've done it know it's not only much cheaper than a regular vacation, but if done correctly it's an amazing adventure that can bring you closer to loved ones," Simmons said. "But if you've seen nightmare road trip movies, from 'RV' and 'We're the Millers' to 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' and TV shows like 'Breaking Bad, it might have put you off the idea. National Camping Month in June, especially National RV day on June 7, is the perfect time to get out on the road and see what you're missing."

Drawing on 30 years in the industry, Simmons and his team from Mighway—which is owned by TH2, a venture by thl (world's largest RV rental operator) and Thor Industries (globe's biggest RV manufacturer, including Airstream and Jayco)—offer great tips on how to get the ultimate RV camping trip, from renting the right RV for you and easy camping recipes.

Get the Top 10 Tips for First-Time RV Campers at: https://www.mighway.com/toptentips.

