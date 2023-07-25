Hollywood superstars and boxing legends confirmed for Blank Entertainment's boxing weekend mania

Blank Entertainment Group

25 Jul, 2023, 05:56 ET

Evander Holyfield, Roy Jones Jr, Hasim Rahman and Ray Mercer will join Hollywood A-listers for the HyperX Undisputed Legends of Boxing Brawl and the championship fight of the year, followed by one hell of an afterparty with DJ Jermaine Dupri.

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to Blank Entertainment's Ultimate Champions Weekend is fast approaching. Taking place from July 28th (Friday) to July 29th (Saturday), the event is attracting much attention from big Hollywood superstars, boxing legends, and world-class entertainers.

Blank Entertainment promises this boxing weekend mania will pack a punch and is set to be a V-VIP fight weekend experience like none other. Those attending will have the opportunity to watch the Fight of The Year live and in person, with some of the greatest names in boxing and entertainment.

The weekend kicks off with the HyperX Undisputed Legends of Boxing Brawl on Friday, July 28th. Watch boxing greats like Roy Jones Jr, Oliver McCall, Hasim Rahman and Ray Mercer slug it out in this exciting Esports event at HyperX Arena, Las Vegas at The Luxor with Evander Holyfield as Grand Commissioner. This will be a once-in-a-lifetime V-VIP night honoring the legacies of the Kings Of The Ring.

On Saturday, July 29th, watch the long-anticipated PBC Welterweight Championship Spence Jr vs Crawford fight showdown at 5 pm (PST) and then enjoy exclusive access to the Official Terence 'Bud' Crawford Afterparty at 10 pm (PST), a VIP afterparty with a legendary and star-studded guest list and Jermaine Dupri as DJ.

Space is limited. Blank Entertainment's two upper tier packages have sold out. Still available is the weekend VIP Access Pass that includes the HyperX Undisputed Legends of Boxing Brawl, Spence Jr. VS Crawford fight ticket and access to the Official Terence 'Bud' Crawford Afterparty. Tickets can be purchased from Blank Entertainment Group on their website.

About Blank Entertainment

Blank Entertainment is a producer of influencer VIP outings, parties, and celebrations, transforming the world's most iconic sporting events and gatherings into non-stop entertainment experiences.

Follow Blank Entertainment on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blank.events/

For press or interview inquiries, please contact: Theresa Zorn, [email protected]

Contact:
Francesco Kozerski
Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer at Blank Entertainment Group
[email protected]
+1 (678) 247-4989

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156800/Blank_Entertainment_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Blank Entertainment Group

