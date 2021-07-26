Hollywood Trafficking Film Aspires Faith in God and Premieres At Global Event July 30

This special day of focus is globally promoted and founded by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. The film was directed by social impact filmmaker Julia Verdin with efforts of bringing awareness to the realities of sex trafficking and how the modern-day church plays a vital role in recovery.

Distributed by FreeStyle Digital Media, this award-winning feature film produced by some Hollywood heavyweights including Jason Piette, John Jacobs and Victoria Hill depicts true events in the life of 17-year-old Angie who was trafficked for financial gain by criminals.

Veteran movie Director/Writer/Producer Verdin, owner of Rough Diamond Productions, known for successful films such as "The Merchant Of Venice", "Stander", and "2 Jacks", studded with Academy Award Winning actors as well as producing a host of other great films, directed "Angie: Lost Girls".

After volunteering at a runaway children's shelter and meeting many teenage survivors of trafficking, Verdin became emotionally connected to the cause of fighting for justice for them. This drove her passion to produce, direct and write the film in hopes of making a difference.

"Church groups do a lot to help survivors of trafficking. When I was doing my research and talking to trafficking survivors, many of them told me that a big turning point in their recovery was reconnecting with their faith." Verdin went on to say, "I also noticed that a lot of the people working with survivors of trafficking had also been trafficked themselves. I believe in the 12-step principle of turning around bad experiences you have had and using it to help others, this is very powerful and I wanted to reflect that in the film."

To register to watch the free screening of "Angie: Lost Girls", please RSVP by clicking on the Virtual Location link below to the event page. Though the movie is not rated by the Motion Picture Association, parents are strongly cautioned that some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.

About: Artists For Change, Inc.

Artists for Change is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to create high impact film, television, and multimedia projects to inspire individuals, organizations, and communities to bring about positive social change. For more information visit: www.Artists4Change.org.

About: Julia Verdin

Long time filmmaker Julia Verdin is known as an accomplished producer, award-winning Director and screenwriter. Having been in the film business for over 30 years, Julia has established herself as one of Hollywood's leading independent producers. For more information you can visit: www.RoughDiamondProductions.net/julia-verdin or www.imdb.com/name/nm0893845.

About: July 30 - World Day Against Trafficking In Persons

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed this day in a resolution (A/RES/68/192) to improve the coordinating efforts against trafficking in persons. Visit their website for more information: https://www.un.org/en/observances/end-human-trafficking-day

