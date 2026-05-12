HOLLYWOOD VENTURES GROUP AND THIRTEENTH STUDIOS SECURE EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP TO IGNITE THE LEGENDARY PLATINUM UNIVERSE, A 1,300-CHARACTER MULTIVERSE OF COMIC SUPERHERO AND GENRE IP

A Bold Creator-Driven Franchise Universe for Global Entertainment

CANNES, France, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Ventures Group (HVG) and Thirteenth Studios today announced an exclusive strategic partnership to develop and expand the Platinum Universe, one of the largest independent comic book and genre IP libraries in the world, encompassing more than 1,300 characters and properties spanning sci-fi, action, fantasy, horror, and contemporary genre storytelling.

HOLLYWOOD VENTURES GROUP AND THIRTEENTH STUDIOS SECURE EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP TO IGNITE THE LEGENDARY PLATINUM UNIVERSE Post this Platinum Studios Characters

Building on decades of publishing history and prior global adaptations, the partnership will focus on the long-term activation and expansion of the Platinum Universe across film, television, animation, gaming, publishing, and emerging media platforms. Initial projects are currently being developed with talent, studio, and strategic partners ahead of formal announcement.

Scott Mitchell Rosenberg, through Platinum Studios and Malibu Comics, has long represented one of the most distinctive and creatively influential forces in independent genre storytelling. Rosenberg brought and signed the billion-dollar Men in Black franchise to Sony Pictures, and founded Malibu Comics, the original home of the Ultraverse, Youngblood, and Men in Black. The library includes globally recognized properties and adaptations such as Cowboys & Aliens and Rob Liefeld's acclaimed Youngblood and Supreme universe.

"The world-class teams at Hollywood Ventures Group and Thirteenth Studios provide Platinum Studios with a gateway to global financing and strategic infrastructure, allowing us to rapidly scale our creator-driven library into all forms of media."

--- Scott Mitchell Rosenberg, CEO & Chairman of Platinum Studios

The initiative is spearheaded by Glenn Gainor and HVG leadership, including Chairman Sandy Climan and Executive Vice President Nelly Kim, in collaboration with Joe Smith's Thirteenth Studios, and Ray Ellingsen with Moving Pictures Media Group representing the Platinum Universe. Together, the companies will focus on building a scalable pipeline of premium creator-driven content designed for global audiences across multiple entertainment verticals.

"Throughout my career, I have been drawn to libraries that offer not just stories, but entire worlds with the scale to endure. Platinum Universe is exactly that. This partnership is about more than production, it's about building a lasting global home for these characters, one that allows them to evolve, resonate across media and markets, and thrive for generations to come."

--- Sandy Climan, Co-Founder & Chairman of Hollywood Ventures Group

The partnership reflects a broader strategy to modernize and expand a legacy comic and genre entertainment company for today's global marketplace through franchise development, strategic packaging, audience growth, and multi-platform storytelling while honoring the originality and integrity of the underlying source material.

"What makes Platinum Universe so compelling is the sheer breadth of its storytelling potential. This is not just a collection of superheroes; it's a vast creator-driven library spanning sci-fi, action, fantasy, horror, and impactful genre storytelling with real global franchise potential. Our goal is to build a modern entertainment platform that honors the originality of these worlds and creators while expanding them across film, television, animation, games, publishing, and emerging media for audiences worldwide."

--- Glenn Gainor, Co-Founder & CEO of Hollywood Ventures Group

Additional announcements regarding specific projects, partnerships, and franchise initiatives are expected in the coming months.

ABOUT PLATINUM UNIVERSE

Platinum Universe, through Scott Mitchell Rosenberg's Platinum Studios, has one of the largest independent comic book IP libraries in the world, encompassing more than 1,300 characters across superhero, sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and action genres. The library includes globally recognized properties and adaptations such as Cowboys & Aliens, and the acclaimed multi-million-selling Youngblood and Supreme universes, and has served as a cornerstone of independent comic and genre storytelling for decades. Rosenberg, through his prior label, Malibu Comics, which he later sold to Marvel (now Disney), brought the billion-dollar Men in Black franchise to Sony Pictures and The Ultraverse and other properties to television.

ABOUT HOLLYWOOD VENTURES GROUP

Hollywood Ventures Group is a premier production and strategic advisory firm focused on building the future of entertainment through its "Decentralized Hollywood" model. By leveraging global production infrastructure and modern technologies, HVG specializes in franchise strategy, capital structuring, and the development, production, and activation of large-scale intellectual property, delivering high-quality, globally resonant storytelling at scale.

ABOUT THIRTEENTH STUDIOS

Thirteenth Studios is a newly formed production company focused on developing and producing globally driven, high-impact film and television content. Led by accomplished producer Joe Smith, the outfit specializes in commercially compelling, action-driven storytelling designed for worldwide audiences.

SOURCE Hollywood Ventures Group