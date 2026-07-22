Hollywood Veterans Launch vertTV, A Filmmaker-Led Studio and Premium Vertical Micro-Series Platform

Vivica A. Fox, Josh Henderson, Cindy Busby, Chonda Pierce, Richard Karn, and a Reunion of Fuller House Favorites Marla Sokoloff, Jodie Sweetin, and John Brotherton Headline vertTV's Star-Driven Development Slate of Original Premieres

Hollywood Veterans Jeffrey Schenck, Barry Barnholtz, and Peter Sullivan Partner with Strategic Advisors Gene George and Matt Cohen to Anchor vertTV's Core Leadership Team

vertTV Merges Hollywood Talent, Production Expertise, and 200+ Title Vault of Exclusives to Build a New Micro-Series Model

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood veterans Jeffrey Schenck, Barry Barnholtz, and Peter Sullivan today announced the launch of vertTV (vertTV.com), a premium filmmaker-led studio delivering high-stakes, cinematic genre television for mobile audiences. Optimized for on-the-go viewing, the subscription platform features snackable, fast-paced vertical episodes designed to draw in viewers instantly and redefine the emerging micro-series landscape.

In conjunction with today's rollout, vertTV has unveiled an extensive, star-driven development slate of original premieres that replaces standard micro-drama tropes with sophisticated, ensemble storytelling. Anchored by today's launch of Lone Star Hearts starring Cindy Busby and Josh Henderson, this initial wave of premium titles sets up the platform's ongoing monthly release strategy, spotlighting familiar broadcast and streaming stars in highly gripping, elevated narratives featuring acclaimed talent such as Vivica A. Fox, Chonda Pierce, Regan Burns, Barbara Crampton, Russell Todd, Richard Karn, and, in a reunion of Fuller House favorites, Marla Sokoloff, Jodie Sweetin, and John Brotherton (see below for details).

The platform debuts today with the launch of the standalone vertTV mobile app, available for download on iOS and Android devices (vertTV.com). Serving as the primary subscription-based destination for the studio's entire original slate of premium vertical micro-series premieres, the app rollout is accompanied by the simultaneous debut of the vertTV YouTube channel (@vertTVPlus), offering free access to select previews

The vertTV Differentiator: Hollywood-Built Approach to Vertical Storytelling

Conceived and developed by experienced filmmakers, producers, and storytellers with decades of mainstream television and streaming hits, the platform brings a premium studio mindset to micro-series storytelling. Based entirely in Los Angeles, vertTV directly employs traditional television and film directors, network screenwriters, professional local crews, and recognizable actors to treat the format with genuine creative respect.

Unlike many emerging platforms built by tech engineers chasing an algorithmic trend, vertTV operates on a core conviction: that micro-series can leave a lasting impact, vertical screens can elevate the art, and mobile television can be truly unforgettable.

Reflecting this programming philosophy, the vertTV app is designed around genre-driven viewing rather than cluttered feeds and algorithmic overload. Organized into dedicated programming verticals, including Drama/Thriller, Revenge and Secrets, Romance and Desire, and Holiday, the subscription-based platform allows audiences to navigate content by mood, genre, and storytelling style in a way that feels closer to a premium entertainment destination than a traditional social media feed.

To maintain this level of creative and structural integrity, vertTV operates as a fully integrated studio and vertical-streaming platform, representing a new entertainment model that combines proven storytelling expertise with the speed, accessibility, and audience engagement of mobile-first content. The company controls its entire pipeline in-house, covering everything from development and writing through production, post-production, technology creation, distribution, and user experience.

Leveraging the co-founders' deep roots in traditional Hollywood production, vertTV pairs its premium original premieres with an immediate launch vault of more than 200 fan-favorite exclusives from their robust portfolio spanning television, streaming, and independent film. This extensive catalog brings a deep bench of marquee talent to the platform on day one, including Vivica A. Fox (Independence Day), Krista Allen (The Bold and the Beautiful), Corin Nemec (Parker Lewis Can't Lose), Noah Fernley (Love Story), Signed, Sealed, Delivered stars Kristin Booth and Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, and One Life to Live alums Jessica Morris, Brittany Underwood, and Jason-Shane Scott.

Central to the platform's growth is a core strategic focus on partnerships, actively collaborating with established creators, independent producers, and library holders to scale its content ecosystem and expand its corporate reach. Post-launch, vertTV plans to introduce ad-supported and à la carte viewing options.

Leadership and Vision

The vertTV leadership infrastructure features an accomplished core executive team, led by Hollywood veterans Jeffrey Schenck, Barry Barnholtz, and Peter Sullivan, as well as a strategic advisory board that includes distribution and platform monetization experts Gene George and Matt Cohen. The platform's in-house production team is led by Brian Nolan and Ben Rosenthal.

Co-founders Schenck, Barnholtz, and Sullivan launch vertTV following a highly successful, multi-decade partnership at Hybrid. Together, the trio has built an unparalleled track record in independent production, creating multi-platform hits that have consistently dominated the streaming and linear landscapes. Their shared portfolio includes producing and directing a string of consecutive number-one films on Netflix's Top U.S. Movies chart, including the psychological thriller Secret Obsession, which drew 40M+ viewers in its first month, the romantic thriller Fatal Affair starring Nia Long and Omar Epps, and the holiday hit The Merry Gentlemen. Additionally, the team produced and directed Hallmark Channel's Double Scoop and the highest-rated movie in the network's history, the holiday favorite Christmas Under Wraps.

Executive Profiles and Strategic Advisory Board

Jeffrey Schenck (Co-Founder): A highly prolific producer and writer, Schenck has amassed more than 278 producing credits and over 113 writing credits across film and television, spanning networks such as Netflix, Lifetime, Hallmark Channel, SYFY, OWN, GAC, and UPtv. Prior to co-founding Hybrid with Barnholtz in 2008, he served as President of Regent Studios, where he supervised the development and production of dozens of films, managing projects from concept through distribution while refining a production approach centered on efficiency, scalability, and commercial viability. Over the course of a decades-long career, Schenck has become a defining figure in the modern high-volume production model, particularly within the thriller, romance, and holiday genres that dominate cable networks and streaming platforms. His deep industry roots trace back to the foundational era of classical Hollywood, with legacy family ties to the historic origins and management of major studios, including 20th Century Fox and MGM.

Barry Barnholtz (Co-Founder): A veteran independent film producer and entertainment executive with more than three decades of experience in global acquisitions, distribution, and production. As a founding partner of Trimark Pictures, Barnholtz grew the company's revenue to over $100 million and managed more than 1,000 film acquisitions, notably discovering and launching the multimillion-dollar Leprechaun horror franchise. Following the sale of Trimark to Lionsgate, he launched his own successful DVD label, Barnholtz Entertainment, where he went on to produce and acquire more than 200 titles through Lionsgate over the next 20 years. Throughout his career, Barnholtz has played a major role in shaping the modern independent thriller, horror, and holiday movie market across theatrical, television, and streaming platforms. He is also an Emmy® Award-winner for the documentary The Mystery of the Sphinx.

Peter Sullivan (Co-Founder): A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Sullivan is an accomplished writer, director, and producer who has produced over 200 films, directed over 50 projects, and written more than 45 feature lengths across theatrical, cable, and streaming platforms, including the Netflix originals Secret Obsession, Fatal Affair, and The Merry Gentlemen, and the highest-rated Hallmark Channel film of all time, Christmas Under Wraps. Over the course of his career, he has created content for New Line Cinema, Netflix, Amazon, Lionsgate, Sony, Universal, Syfy, Lifetime, Hallmark Channel, Fremantle, ION, Mindshare, and Funny or Die, building a body of work known for commercially successful thrillers, holiday films, and genre entertainment. Sullivan worked closely with Schenck and Barnholtz on numerous projects before joining Hybrid as Vice President the year it was launched.

Gene George (Strategic Advisory Board): As President and CEO of Tesera Entertainment, a worldwide distributor of series and television movies launched in July 2019, George has executive-produced more than 60 television movies for broadcasters, including Lifetime, Hallmark Channel, ION, UPtv, GAC, and OWN. Before founding Tesera, he served as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Distribution at Lionsgate, overseeing international sales and distribution, forging partnerships with international broadcasters, and expanding distribution into new global markets. He spent nine years at Starz, where he oversaw worldwide television distribution.

Matt Cohen (Strategic Advisory Board): A senior media and technology executive and advisor with more than 25 years of experience building and scaling digital platform businesses, driving strategic transformation, and advising C-suite leadership teams. He is best known for building Prime Video Channels, Amazon's third-party subscription business, from inception into a multi-billion-dollar global streaming marketplace that helped define the modern model for content aggregation, distribution, and monetization.

Executive Commentary: The Strategy Behind vertTV

Jeffrey Schenck on applying Hollywood standards to vertical storytelling: "For the past twenty years, our focus has been entirely on creating mainstream, character-driven stories that capture broad streaming and broadcast audiences. We know that these viewers are increasingly consuming content on their mobile devices, but they are tired of the disposable, low-quality options currently flooding the market. vertTV is applying a traditional television network mindset to this exciting new format, ensuring that micro-series finally receive the star power and creative respect they deserve."

Barry Barnholtz on the evolution of content distribution: "Independent film has always survived by adapting to new distribution models, from the height of the home video market to the rise of global streaming platforms. vertTV is the natural progression of that evolution. By combining our massive legacy library with targeted new productions, we have built a sustainable studio vertical that can scale efficiently without ever compromising the high production values our audiences demand."

Peter Sullivan on creating narratives that keep audiences hooked: "Whether you are pacing a traditional 90-minute feature film or an 80-episode micro-series, the fundamental creative challenge remains exactly the same: keeping an audience entirely captivated by a gripping narrative. We are bringing our trusted network of professional television writers, directors, and actors into this space. vertTV treats the mobile screen with the exact same cinematic care, tension, and storytelling discipline as a traditional Hollywood production."

About vertTV

Based in Los Angeles and founded by Hollywood veterans Jeffrey Schenck, Barry Barnholtz, and Peter Sullivan, vertTV is a premium, mobile-first, subscription-based vertical streaming service and filmmaker-led studio that redefines the micro-series landscape by combining proven Hollywood storytelling with a fully integrated, in-house production pipeline that controls everything from development through distribution. Featuring a launch vault of over 200 exclusive titles, vertTV delivers star-driven, high-quality genre television broken into fast-paced episodes designed specifically for on-the-go mobile viewing. Learn more at vertTV.com.

vertTV Development Slate

Lone Star Hearts: Set in the cutthroat, wealthy world of Texas oil, this soapy romance and corporate thriller stars Josh Henderson (Dallas) as charismatic tycoon Cooper Vale and Hallmark Channel star Cindy Busby as his sharp-witted ex, Isabelle. The plot centers around the daughter of a businessman whose life was destroyed by Vale. When she infiltrates the powerful tycoon's company to clear her father's name, she unexpectedly falls for the man she came to destroy. Lone Star Hearts will be available to stream at launch.

Finding Hope: Written and directed by multi-hyphenate Marla Sokoloff, this premium small-town drama reunites Fuller House stars Jodie Sweetin and John Brotherton, along with Richard Karn (Home Improvement). The series follows Emily Harper (Sweetin), a successful big-city doctor who returns home to save the family's crumbling clinic after her father suffers a stroke, forcing her to navigate the local crisis alongside a skeptical hometown EMT (Brotherton) while choosing between her high-flying career and the community she left behind.

Wicked Wives: Executive produced by and starring Vivica A. Fox (Kill Bill), this glamorous, high-stakes ensemble murder-mystery centers on an NBA wife and ICU nurse who relocates to Atlanta's most exclusive Black gated community and is quickly drawn into a world of secrets, infidelity, and murder led by a powerful circle of elite neighborhood wives.

Chonda: Starring legendary comedian Chonda Pierce and Regan Burns (Dog with a Blog), this warm, faith-adjacent, fish-out-of-water multi-cam follows a widowed mother who uproots her two sons from Tennessee to Los Angeles to finally chase her stand-up comedy dreams.

Bad Blood: Tailored for a Gen Z audience hungry for dark academia and supernatural suspense, this thriller centers around a scholarship student investigating the suspicious murder of her best friend at the prestigious Weddington University. Her search leads her to The Crimson Circle, a secret society hiding centuries-old vampire bloodlines, where she finds herself torn between a fellow student with secrets of his own and a magnetic insider whose connection to the society runs far deeper than she realizes. The series also features horror icons Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator) and Russell Todd (Friday the 13th Part 2) reuniting on the 40th Anniversary of their cult classic, Chopping Mall.

Media Contacts:

Aileen Budow

AB Creative Communications

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Steve Albani

AB Creative Communications

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SOURCE vertTV