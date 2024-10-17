Hollywood VFX Veteran Alan Chan Makes His Mark in the World of Fiction with Debut Novel ABUNDANCE

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning visual effects veteran and writer-director, Alan Chan, has added another impressive accomplishment to his already illustrious career. After working on multiple Clio Award-winning advertising campaigns and Academy Award-winning films such as Titanic, Lord of the Rings, and Alice in Wonderland, Chan has now ventured into the world of fiction with his debut novel, ABUNDANCE. Published October 17, 2024 in hardcover, paperback, and as an eBook, ABUNDANCE is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold.

ABUNDANCE is a cross-genre science fiction thriller that offers readers a glimpse into the messy near-future world of commercial space exploration and militarization, emergent Generative Artificial Intelligence, and geopolitical intrigue. This prescient novel is sure to be of interest to anyone who is fascinated by recent developments with NASA, SpaceX, Rocket Lab, and the prospect of asteroid mining for gold and other precious minerals.

Early readers rave:

"Smart. Suspenseful. Tons of fun! Good luck putting it down." — Dennis Bredow, Blizzard Entertainment

"Starts out with a literal bang and the pace picks up from there!" — Michael Sandrik, Nvidia

With over two decades of experience in the film industry and now in new media, creating visual effects for World of Warcraft and other Blizzard Cinematics, Chan has established himself as a master visual storyteller. His expertise in creating captivating and immersive worlds combined with his talent for crafting compelling narratives brings his novel to life.

Of his transition from film to fiction, Chan says, "As a visual storyteller, I have always been drawn to the power of words and the ability to transport readers to different worlds. ABUNDANCE allowed me to explore new creative avenues and challenge myself as a writer. I am excited to share this story with readers and hope they will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed writing it."

In honor of the ABUNDANCE book launch, the eBook is on sale for just 99 cents at Amazon: https://a.co/d/6gaC0mU. For more information on Alan Chan and his work, please visit https://about.me/alanchan.

