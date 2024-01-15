Hollywood's Biggest Stars Attend Pooph's Critics' Choice Luxury Lounge Presented by LA Smile & GBK Brand Bar at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Award Nominees, Presenters, and Winners Were Honored with over $50K in Gifts and Trips While Overlooking Rodeo Drive

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award show excitement began this weekend at the famous rose garden at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel where POOPH's Critics' Choice Luxury Lounge, presented by LA Smiles Dentistry and GBK Brand Bar, hosted the best and brightest in Film & Television, including nominees, winners, and presenters of not just the Critics' Choice Awards, but also the Golden Globe Awards, The Emmy® Awards, and OSCARS.

Actress/Comedian Bridget Everett with Care A2+ at the CAA Awards Lounge. Photo by Craig Blank

This year's lounge included over $50,000 in the hottest gifts, trips, and luxury items. Some of the attending guests included Oscar winners, Angela Bassett & Mira Sorvino as well as Emmy & Critics' Choice winners, nominees, and presenters such as Brian Cox from award winning show Succession, Chris MacDonald, Karen Pittman from Morning Show, Scott Evans from the award-winning film, 'Barbie', Liza Colon Zayas from 'The Bear', Akbar Gbajabiamila, Bridget Everett, Carl Anthony Payne, and other award nominated shows including the cast members of the nominated series 'Jury Duty', Cast members from 'Ted Lasso', William Stanford Davis and Chris Perfetti from 'Abbott Elementary', Josh Whitehouse and Ayesha Harris from 'Daisy Jones & The Six', and Hector Elizondo & Jason Grey-Stanford from 'Monk's Last Case'. Some of the other stars in attendance included Luenell Campbell, Deon Cole, Nika King, Armin Amiri, Sofia Sanchez, Shari Belafonte, Neil Ellice, Abby Ryder, Calah Lane, Michael Irby, and many, many more.

The scene was buzzing with celebrities catching up with friends, cuddling puppies, and enjoying music from DJ Adam of ADM Entertainment on the roof. Each was honored with items from POOPH, the #1 best-selling pet odor eliminator on the market that is safe, non-toxic, fragrance-free and works instantly. Pooph also donated a year supply in the name of each celebrity to the pet shelter of choice. Each guest received customized treatment plans with Dr. Shawn Davaie of LA Smile Specialists, a premium dental office in Beverly Hills that understands the importance of healthy and attractive smiles.

Guests enjoyed being honored by Michael Todd Beauty's award-winning organically based skin care products and at-home beauty devices that 'bring the spa home' by Spa Sciences. Sailrock Resort, a premier luxury 5-star resort in Turks and Caicos Island presented a 5-night stay with a private villa, Care A2+, an Australian wellness company providing baby formula to nourish your children naturally with proven results provided their product to guests in need and allowed them to make a donation of product to a woman in need.

Other brands being gifted included: El Cristiano's ultra-premium tequila, Fog Crest Vineyard, the only black-female owned vineyard in Sonoma, $1000 Certificate of sandwiches by Ike's Love and Sandwiches, vegan candles and body butter by Milena Los Angeles, luxury athleisure wear by Rear Ended "Frame the Booty", fantastic products that support the body's natural detoxification by Roots Brands, as well as Shikohin's Japanese longevity skincare line for men. Guests were excited to receive Emeril Everyday products by Emeril Lagasse and items from the fun doggy lifestyle brand, Glow Pups. Action Takers Publishing provided ghostwriting and publishing services giving top talent the opportunity to the write their own book and become a number one best seller. Other items included Rest Duvet's Evercool Cooling Comforters, Price.com gift cards, and an additional hotel stay by La Casa del Camino Hotel in Laguna Beach, along with globally recognized travel essentials by Lo & Sons.

As part of his commitment to giving back, Gavin Keilly, CEO of GBK Brand Bar partnered with animal rescue organizations, including, Angel City Pit Bulls, and Paws for Life K9 Rescue. The Collective Identity Mentoring, a grassroots mentoring program for black girls and gender-expansive youth, partnered as well. Gavin has secured over $10 million to over 50 charities since 2002.

