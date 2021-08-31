Hollywood's favorite duo, TV stars, worldwide fashion influencers, Natalie Halcro & Olivia Pierson

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaming up with another iconic Canadian duo for the brand's first collaboration, the NAT & LIV x JLUXLABEL collection was uniquely designed with the pair's vision for premium quality pieces in soft durable denim. Focused on creating everyday wardrobe problem solvers, the denim collection achieves superior comfort in effortless denim styles that complement both your statement and day to day looks! Packed with a range of classic silhouettes and washes in modern designs varying from tops, jackets, bodysuits, and more, whatever the occasion, let their denim do the talking for you!



Natalie & Olivia are no strangers when it comes to the fashion world and this collection has been a lifelong dream of theirs. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Christina Milian, Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq and many more received exclusive first looks of the entire collection.



On Saturday celebrities including Yris Palmer, Nazanin Kavari, Sevana Petrosian, Patrick Ta, attended the launch event wearing clothes from the collection and enjoying the denim themed evening in Malibu.



https://jluxlabel.com/collections/nat-liv



Media Contact:

Victoria Collins

[email protected]

914-400-7138



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12883312



