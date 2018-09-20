Hollywood's finest set to attend the 5th Annual Voice Arts® Awards at Warner Bros. Studios, Sunday, November 18th

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Voice Arts® Awards honoring the best talent in the voiceover industry will be back in Burbank this year at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday, November 18th. Good Morning America called the Voice Arts® Awards, "The Oscars of voiceover acting." The annual event takes place the last night of That's Voiceover! ™ Career Expo 2018, and is sponsored by the non-profit Society of Voice Arts & Sciences (SOVAS™). The awards feature nearly 75 categories across multiple genres. Previous winners include, Jon Hamm, James Earl Jones, Kerry Washington, Kate Winslet, Lily Tomlin, Katy Perry, and Lena Dunham. "Current sponsors are Backstage Magazine, Sennheiser, CBS LA, Casting Society of America, Sheraton Universal and OVATION TV. Ovation TV will also be live from the red carpet at Warner Bros. with one-on-one interviews, and complete coverage for their social media platforms. We are thrilled to partner with them again this year. They have an amazing audience and we are happy to give Ovation fans a glimpse of the glamour and star power that will be on display." says Emmy® Award-winning producer and SOVAS™ CEO, Rudy Gaskins.

Award winning actress Sigourney Weaver will be in attendance this year to receive the Voice Arts® Icon Award for Arts and Humanities. The special presentation to Ms. Weaver will be delivered by award winning actor David Oyelowo (Selma). The Voice Arts® Awards also celebrates the power of the voice to impart social responsibility in the world. The 2018 award ceremony will present acclaimed actress Rosario Dawson with the Environmental Voice Arts® Award, for her continued efforts to use her voice to promote the protection and betterment of our environment. This year's recipient of the prestigious Muhammad Ali Voice of Humanity Honor is acclaimed author, activist, and CNN host, Van Jones. The Honor has previously been awarded to President Barack Obama and documentary filmmaker, Ken Burns. This award was created in consultation with Muhammad Ali, prior to his passing in 2016.

Visit WWW.SOVAS.ORG for event ticket availability.

For more information, please contact Pink Street PR at nkdec@pinkstreetworld.com 917-597-0464

SOURCE Society of Voice Arts & Sciences

Related Links

http://www.sovas.org

