Holman Announces Its Selection as a 2023 Inbound Logistics Green Supply Chain Partner

SPANAWAY, Wash., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics (holmanusa.com) announced today that it has been recognized as a 2023 Inbound Logistics Green Supply Chain Partner. The 75 companies on the list are chosen by Inbound Logistics' editors each year from hundreds of submissions.

"These are the companies that we believe 'walk the talk' when it comes to a commitment to supply chain sustainability. Given the global environment, it is truly an accomplishment to be included on this list this particular year," commented Felecia Stratton, editor for Inbound Logistics.

"It is an honor to be on the 2023 Green Supply Chain Partners list," commented Brien Downie, president of Holman Logistics. "Of course, we can't do any of this by ourselves. Any success we experience reflects the active leadership and collaboration of our customers, Team Members, and communities. From replacing lighting with LEDs to recycling programs and deploying electric vehicles, our focus is always on our operational practices that improve sustainability. Embracing sustainability is one way we honor our promise to deliver Extraordinary Service to our customers."

The 2023 complete 75 Green Supply Chain Partners list of companies appears in the June edition of Inbound Logistics and is already available online at inboundlogistics.com.

About Holman Logistics

Holman has a long history of continuous operation since its founding in 1864. Today, Holman provides logistics support, including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. Holman provides services for organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 500 customer locations across the United States. More information about Holman Logistics is available at holmanusa.com.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at inboundlogistics.com.

Media Contact

Gregory Reid

913-814-8638

[email protected]

SOURCE Holman Logistics